City Oilers’ journey to the Basketball Africa League (BAL) starts this week with the first round of the regional qualifiers.

The Ugandan champions head to the Tanzanian coastal city of Dar es Salaam where they will compete with will compete against Burundian side New Stars, Bravehearts from Malawi, and Kurasini Heats of Tanzania for a place in the Elite 16.

American-Nigerian center Jerry Namdi Okonkwo and Abdihakim Ghedi join James Okello and Titus Lual to provide the size while John Balwigaire adds shooting to the side.

Ivan Muhwezi, John Dombo, Luak Ruai, and Ceasar Kizito are joined by dependables Jimmy Enabu, Tony Drileba as well as Ben Komakech.

The team travels on Thursday for the three-day event that starts on Friday.

The Roster

Backcourt: Tonny Drilleba, Jimmy Enabu, Ivan Muhwezi, Ben Komakech, Luak Ruai, John Balwigaire, John Dombo

Tonny Drilleba, Jimmy Enabu, Ivan Muhwezi, Ben Komakech, Luak Ruai, John Balwigaire, John Dombo Frontcourt: Julius Caesar Kizito, Abdihakim Ghedi, Jerry Namdi Okonkwo, James Okello, Titus Odeke Lual

Coaches: Juruni Mandy, Andrew Tendo Senyondwa, Justus Mugisha

Division East BAL Qualifiers

Group E (Dar es Salaam, October 29-31)

Bravehearts (Malawi)

City Oilers (Uganda)

Kurasini Heats (Tanzania)

New Stars (Burundi)

City Oilers Fixtures