2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League

Match Day 3 (Tuesday, 26th October 2021 Results):

BUL 0-1 Express

Express Police 0-1 Wakiso Giants

Wakiso Giants Tooro United 1-1 Gaddafi

Gaddafi Arua Hill 0-0 Onduparaka

Express Football Club finally won a league match in the 2021-2022 when they beat a 10 man BUL at the Kyabazinga Stadium in Bugembe, Jinja city on match day three.

Midfielder Mahad Yaya Kakooza was the hero with priceless strike in the 52nd minute.

Kakooza was well positioned to finish past goalkeeper Said Keni off Martin Kizza’s delivery on the left flank.

The Red Eagles had struggled in the first two games of the season, falling 2-0 at home to newly promoted Arua Hill and slipping 1-0 away to UPDF on match day two.

BUL had two good chances to score missed in either half.

First, Musa Esenu fluffed a chance in the 12th minute and second half substitute Dickson Nuwamanya razzed a free-kick onto the crossbar deep in added time.

BUL, under head coach Alex Isabirye has now played two matches having won the first match 1-0 against Police at the same venue.

Etrude was named the man of the match, earning a plaque and Shs 100,000.

Abel Etrude with the man of the match plaque and placard after the game (Credit: Express FC Media)

Meanwhile, Police lost for the third consecutive time, falling 1-0 to visiting Wakiso Giants at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala.

At the Buhinga stadium in Fort Portal, Tooro United played to a 1-all draw with Gaddafi.

The much awaited West Nile derby between newly promoted Arua Hill and Onduparaka at Barifa stadium in Arua ended goalless.

At Bombo, the match between UPDF and Mbarara City did not kick off after a heavy rainstorm moments before kick off.

“We had planned for the win today, our strategy last season was to always score first and today we did just that, we hope this continues in the next games but overall this is huge for boosting our confidence, we had lost two straight league games so this win definitely boosts us going forward” Express assistant coach James Odoch told the club website.

“We dominated the game and created numerous chances. The problem was that we failed to convert them. We were the better team but we were just unlucky. We shall try to work on our sharpness so that we convert chances in our next game (away to Onduparaka on Saturday)” BUL head coach Alex Isabirye revealed to the BUL Fc website.

BUL XI Vs Express (Credit: BUL FC Media)

Team Line Ups:

BUL XI: Said Keni (G.K), Richard Ayiko, Walter Ochora, Douglas Muganga, Umaru Mukobe, George Kasonko, Jerome Kirya, Ibrahim Mugulusi, Richard Wandyaka, Martin Aprem, Musa Esenu

Subs: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Hillary Onek, Owen Mukisa, Pascal Ngobi, Dickson Nuwamanya, Ivan Keni, Ibrahim Nsimbe

Head coach: Alex Isabirye

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Dennis Mubuya, Isa Luumu Mzeei, Murushid Juuko, Arthur Kiggundu, Abel Etrude, Yaya Mahad Kakooza, Deus Bukenya, Martin Kizza, George Senkaaba, Charles Musiige

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Nicholas Kasozi, Ivan Mayanja, John Byamukama, Raymond Walugembe, Joseph Akandwanaho, Enock Ssebagala

Assistant coach: James Odoch

Goalkeeping coach: Samuel Kawalya

The match officials with the two team captains George Kasonko (BUL) and Abel Eturde (Express) before kick off [Credit: Express FC Media]

Match officials: