Uganda Cranes Regional Tours (Cranes Na-mutima):

6th November 2021: Northern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Kitgum

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin Sredojevic and his technical team have embarked on the preparations for the Kenya and Mali clashes next month.

Micho has named a provisional team of 23 players, all locally based for the regional tour match against the Northern select team in Kitgum.

Express’ holding midfielder Mahad Yaya Kakooza makes the team after his recent form where he was outstanding despite the Red Eagles recent struggles in the domestic league.

He is among two holding midfielders on the team alongside Vipers’ Bobosi Byaruhanga.

Attacking Midfielders and Wingers

Micho has maintained usual suspects in attacking midfield options as URA’s Shafik Kuchi Kagimu, Bright Anukani (Vipers), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) as well as the KCCA duo of Rogers Mato and Julius Poloto.

There are three goalkeepers in Alionzi Nafian Legason (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express), and the youngster Jack Komakech from Vipers.

Jack Komakech was also on the team that played the Eastern region select team in Mbale

Ashraf Mandela (URA) and Paul Willa (Vipers) are the right-back options with a notable missing name in KCCA’s Innocent Esimu Wafula.

Vipers’ Abdul-Aziz Kayondo is the only left-back on the summoned team.

Utility player Denis Iguma (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Najib Fesali (URA), and Vipers’ Livingstone Mulondo are all in central defence with a big missing name in Express’ Murushid Juuko.

The five forwards are Sadat Anaku (KCCA), on form Yunus Sentamu (Vipers), Martin Kizza (Expres) as well as the URA duo of Steven Mukwala and Cromwell Rwothomio.

The very last tour was held in Eastern Uganda at Mbale Municipal Stadium with the national team winning 1-0, thanks to Joakim Ojera’s goal.

Summoned Uganda Cranes team for Northern Uganda tour:

Goalkeepers: Alionzi Nafian Legason (URA), Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Right Full Backs: Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers), Left Full Back: Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers)

Central Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), Enock Walusimbi (Express), Najib Fesali (URA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers)

Holding Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express)

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers: Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards: Sadat Happy Anaku (KCCA), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers), Steven Mukwala (URA), Cromwell Rwothomio (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)