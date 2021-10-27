Uganda Premier League 2021-22

Busoga United 0-1 KCCA

KCCA Football Club beat Busoga United on Matchday 3 of the 2021-22 Uganda Premier League at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Forward Sadat Happy Anaku scored the all-important goal of the well-contested duel played under scorching weather conditions.

Anaku was well-positioned to tap into the net at the far post of goalkeeper Michael Nantamu’s goal after a telling ball from Innocent Esimu Wafula on the right in the 67th minute.

Before the goal, the game was balanced with both sides creating different chances.

Anaku was named the man of the match.

KCCA is now unbeaten in three matches with a maximum of nine points.

The Kasasiro boys stretch their lead on top of the table standings to three points ahead of second-placed Vipers on six.

Team Line Ups:

Busoga United XI: Michael Nantamu (G.K), Derrick Basoga, Douglas Bithum, Peter Onzima, George Kalyowa, Stephen Okello, Elvis Kibaale, Laban Tibita, Anthony Mayanja, Shaka Ssozi, Anwar Ntege

Subs: Ronnie Kasamba, Isaac Wagoina, Hussein Ssajjabi, Hassan Kintu, Andrew Ssekandi, Rashid Mpaata

Head coach: Abbey Bogere Kikomeko

KCCA XI: Benjamin Ochan (G.K, Captain), Innocent Wafula, Herbert Achai, Denis Iguma, John Revita, Ashraf Mugume, Yasser Mugerwa, Abubakar Ali Gift, Davis Kasirye, Sadat Anaku, Brian Majwega

Subs: Derrick Ochan (G.K), Julius Poloto, Ibrahim Juma, Samuel Ssenyonjo, Brian Aheebwa, Rogers Mato, Stefano Loro Mazengo

Head coach: Morley Byekwaso

The match referees with the captains of Busoga United and KCCA prior to kick off

Match Officials