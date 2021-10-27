Wednesday October 27

Fufa Technical Centre, Njeru 3pm

KCCA travel to Njeru to face Busoga United with eyes set on opening a three point lead at the summit of the table.

The 13-time champions are level on points with Vipers who are missing on match day three and thus the Kasasiro have a chance to go three points clear with maximum points.

On form Ashraf Mugume and Davis Kasirye who have netted in two in as many league games so far played will be crucial for Morley Byekwaso’s charges.

In their previous encounter, KCCA won 2-1 at home to Gadafi while the hosts also beat the same opponents 2-0 in their opening game away from home.

Key Stat

KCCA have won 7 of the past nine league meetings and have never lost to Busoga United.