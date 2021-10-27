Basketball fans will have a feel of top-flight competition when the Power Invite Basketball Tournament tips-off this Saturday at YMCA in Wandegeya.

The innagural tournament has attracted six teams, five from the National Basketball League and a select side Takan Lokeris.

Power Invite Basketball Tournament is a welcome development for top-flight league players and fans alike who were hard done by the cancelation of the NBL season.

“As Betway Power Basketball Club, we realized that the players had not had enough action since June when the league was cancelled.

“One of the things that we wanted to do is to activate our playing staff so that they can be able to start adjusting back to game time.

“We had expressed interest to restart the season which did not come to fruition. We want to continue building on the team that we had started,” Allan Musoke, the club’s General Manager, said.

Credit: Brian Cucu

The basketball fraternity has lost lives along the way and Musoke adds that the tournament will also honour departed people who have contributed to the growth of the sport long the theme “For the Fallen Soldiers”.

“We lost one of the most important members Isaac Bagenda who succumbed to Malaria sometime in July, that was during the lockdown and we were not able to fully commemorate him.

“We have lost many people (players and officials) in the fraternity and we want to honour them for their contribution to the sport.”

UCU Canons, Falcons, Namuwongo Blazers, UPDF Tomahawks complete the list of teams that will compete for the next five weekends, particulary Saturdays.

The winner of the tournament will take home Shs2m, while first and second runners up will pocket Shs1.5m and Shs500,000 respectively.

Power Basketball Club has partnered with Betway, Club Beer and Rwenzori to make the tournament that the organisers want to make an annual event possible.

“We are hoping that as the tournament continues. We can also have Friday night games so that we can expand the tourney. It will however remain invitational and we will allow teams to explore other playing options,” said Musoke.