2021 Bankers’ Sports Gala:

Theme: Fitness | Wellness | Life Style

Catalogue of activities:

7 th October : CEO’s Walk/Run

: CEO’s Walk/Run 10 th – 30 th October: Active Living (21 Day Fitness Challenge of 5000 steps per day)

Active Living (21 Day Fitness Challenge of 5000 steps per day) 24 th October: Free styling fitness activity video challenge

Free styling fitness activity video challenge 24 th October : Mind Sports (Chess) & Online Quiz

: Mind Sports (Chess) & Online Quiz 31st October: Athletics (Virtual Run; 3KM, 5KM, 10 KM)

As part of the activities to mark World Savings Day, The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) and Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) in conjunction with Bank of Uganda the main organizer of World Savings Day commemoration have organized a Virtual Run (World Savings Day Run) on Sunday October 31, 2021 starting at 7.00am.

This virtual run shall have 3 races in the 3 kms, 5kms and 10 kms catergories.

Because of the existing COVID – 19 pandemic, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), all participants shall participate in their respective localities, near their homes to minimize physical interactions.

This run is part of broader virtual sports and Annual Banking and Financial Services Awareness month CSR activities under the theme “ My Steps, My Wealth” focusing on financial literacy, which speak well to the need for everyone to use financial knowledge, and resources to adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID – 19 pandemic.

The Annual Banking and Financial Services Awareness Month shall have activities such as blood donation drives by participating institutions and financial literacy awareness campaigns covering various financial literacy topics targeting segments such as youth, women, SMEs, family and formal employees.

The Guest of Honor the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development accompanied by the Governor Bank of Uganda will flag off the Run at 7:00AM and the event will be live streamed on all social media channels. After the Run we shall have a key partner EDs / CEOs panel discussion at Sheraton Hotel with focus on Savings & Investment, loans, Micro finance Insurance and retirement.

The event will close with the launch of the second edition of the Banking & Financial Services Awareness month and the Savings Challenge that shall run from November 1st to 30th 2021 and to February 2022 respectively.

We are extremely delighted to organize this virtual run to promote health and wellness and engage the public about the importance of financial literacy and bring communities closer to the banking and financial services providers. The Run is open to all employees of all regulated and non-regulated financial institutions, staff, family members and bank customers. Ms Goretti Masadde, Chief Executive Officer – Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS)

Gorretti Masede, CEO Uganda Institute of Bankers and Financial Institutions during the launch of this year’s sports activities at Serena (Credit: David Isabirye)

Lastly, the organizers would like to encourage all eligible participants to register and participate in the Virtual Run by choosing any of the three races, registering online (https://sportseventlink.com/) and make use of reliable apps or devices such as Google fit share a 30-60 second video of your run experience on the event WhatsApp group and App.

Top finishers will be rewarded.

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Cause:

The sports gala now has an aspect of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) aimed at collectively giving back to and gaining goodwill of the public.

This years’ chosen CSR activity is financial literacy, which speaks well to the need for everyone to use financial knowledge, and resources to adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID – 19 pandemic and be able to make right financial decisions.

This knowledge shall be disseminated through the Banking and Financial Services Awareness month activities focusing on promoting financial literacy and awareness among the population.

Beyond sports consultancy is the key brain behind this entire affluent organization.