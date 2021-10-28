Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021:

Official Kick off: 18th November– Nkumba Kataka playground, Katabi Town Council, Wakiso District

The vibe for the much awaited Christmas is always captivating and lovely as the calendar year nears its climax.

To celebrate the day, an open football championship dubbed as the Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021 is being planned within Wakiso District, to be exact in Katabi Town Council, Nkumba at the dusty and barren Kataka playground.

According to the organizing committee chairperson Ramadhan Kasirye, the tournament intends to have only 12 teams with all kinds of players allowed to play.

We intend to organize the Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021 tournament as a way of crowning the year and giving back to the beautiful game. This will be an open championship at the Kataka play ground in Nkumba with only 12 teams expected. There are awards to the outstanding teams, players and coaches. Ramadhan Kasirye, Chairman Local Organizing Committee – Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021

Aidenal School of Soccer Art, Kisubi is one of the invited teams for the Entebbe Christmas Cup 2021

Teams’ composition and format of play:

Confirmed teams that have paid up include Kasenyi, Kawafu, Five Stars, Entebbe City and Pentagon.

Others expected are Masgid Noor, Kataka, Kataka Sunday Special, Entebbe Soccer Academy, Monaco, Kasenyi B, Kitinda, Padre Pio, Future Stars, Aidenal Soccer Academy, B.B and Entebbe Pool Family.

There 12 teams will be divided into two groups and thereafter there will be the quarter final, semis and eventually finals.

Rules and Regulations:

FUFA and FIFA rules of the game will be implemented to ensure smooth ruling of this tournament that also has a couple of by-laws with at least a game per day or two matches on some days.

All the teams and players have been urged on smartness and strict discipline to portray the best image of the beautiful game.

Registration fee has been put at Shs. 150,000 per team with the deadline of payment on 10th November 2021.

However, every match day, every team will be asked to come with Shs. 25,000 as officiation fee and a ball.

Prizes and Rewards:

The grand finale will be played on 25th December 2021 at the Kataka playground with the champion smiling home with a bull, gold medals and a giant glittering trophy.

The runners up team shall get a goat and silver medals with all the outstanding players as well as coaches also rewarded accordingly.

Therein, the top net buster (top scorer), best goalkeeper and Most Valuable Player (MVP) will be awarded.

The Nkumba Kataka playground is a famous hub of breeding talents as many established players as Murushid Juuko (Express), Emmanuel Alex Wasswa (KCCA), goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa (UPDF), Yasser Mugerwa (KCCA), Uganda Cranes captain Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Kiyovu) and others often train from the facility and encourage a couple of budding players never to lose hope.

The ground is renown for its strategic locality that easily attracts huge crowds both on match and training days.