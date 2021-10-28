Friday October 29, 2021

Kavumba Recreation Ground, 3pm

SC Villa get their season underway three match days late when they host bogey side Police at Kavumba on Friday.

The record champions have had off field troubles that delayed their inclusion into the fixture but their preparations on field went on calmly under new coach Petros Koukouras.

The Greek isn’t the only new face at Villa Park as the team prepares to face the Cops.

Striker Nicholas Kabonge has fully recovered from injury and is up for selection for Jogoo's first game of the season this week pic.twitter.com/lfeiqgjURk — SC Villa (@SCVillaJogoo) October 25, 2021

A host of new promising talents have been signed led by Ismail Mugulusi, Kenneth Ssemakula, Travis Mutyaba, Oscar Mawa and goalkeeper Bashir Sekagya among others.

Koukouras is aware of the pressure cooker at a club desperate to win a league title for the first time since 2004 but admits it will be tough asking such a young group for a title at the moment.

“Personally, I can handle the pressure. That’s why I’m here,” Koukouras told Monitor Sport.

“And I want to win titles. But most of these players are in the development stage. They have the potential to be the best in the country.

“For this season the focus is on handling these players well and taking one game at a time.”

Action between Police and SC Villa

In Police, the Jogoos face a side they haven’t beaten since a 1-0 win back in 2018.

The previous league meetings have all ended in stalemates and they come into the game wounded after losing three in a row.

Abdallah Mubiru’s side could welcome back skipper Tony Mawejje who has been out since match day one when he was injured in the 2-0 loss to Vipers SC.

Key Stats

In the previous 18 meetings, Villa has won 4, lost 2 and the rest ended in draws.