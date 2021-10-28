The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has confirmed the match day four officials for match day at the various venues across the country.
There were four matches on Friday, 29th October 2021 and another set of four games on the subsequent day.
Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Sports Club Villa will play their respective first matches of the season.
URA is home to UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University in the Bombo derby.
This match will be handled by FIFA Referee William Oloya as center referee. Oloya will be officiating in his first game of the season.
Muzamiru ljaga and Sharif Lulenzi are Oloya’s first and second assistants respectively in the game with Asaduh Ssemeere as the fourth official.
The referee assessor is retired FIFA assistant referee Ali Tomusange.
Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city
Lucky Kasalirwe will handle the Gaddafi versus Soltilo Bright Stars contest at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.
Kasalirwe returns after the washed out game between UPDF and Mbarara City where he had been assigned as the referee.
Mathias Omunyira will be the first assistant referee whilst the second assistant will be Elizabeth Asayo.
The fourth official is Immaculate Achilo as Ajab Waiswa is the referee assessor.
SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso
FIFA referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat will handle Sports Club Villa’s first game of the season at home against struggling Police at Kavumba Recreational grounds, Wakiso.
Police comes to this match having lost three consecutive games against Vipers (2-0), BUL (1-0) and Wakiso Giants (1-0).
FIFA assistant referee Hakim Mulindwa and Gilbert Ngyendo will work with Sabilla as the first and second respective assistant referees.
John Bosco Kalibbala is the fourth referee and retired FIFA female referee Catherine Adipo as the referee assessor.
Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City
Former FIFA referee Ali Kaddu will be in charge of the Mbarara City against newcomers Arua Hill at the Kakyeka Stadium.
This is Mbarara City’s second home game having won comfortably 3-1 in the opening match day one duel against Soltilo Bright Stars before falling 1-0 away to Tooro United at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.
Robson Atusinguza will work as the first assistant referee and Aisha Kiiza as the second assistant.
The fourth official is Amon Ayinebwona whilst the referee assessor is Saaka Mutaaka.
Saturday, 30th October 2021
KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city
Siraji Mpyangu will handle KCCA at home against Tooro United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.
The Assistant Referee 1 will be Fahad Sekayuba and Khalid Muyaga as the assistant referee 2.
Umaru Mukisa is the fourth official and Mark Ssonko as the referee assessor.
Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
The epic clash between Express and Vipers at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium will be former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasambe.
FIFA Assistant referees Ronald Katenya and Isa Masembe are the first and second respectively assistants for the game.
The fourth official is Muzamiru Waiswa with former FIFA Referee Yusuf Awuye the referee assessor.
Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city
Paul Omara is the match referee between Onduparaka and BUL at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.
The assistant referee 1 is Tonny Agil with Kevin Aweko as the second assistant referee.
Deogratius Opio will be the fourth official and George Kabwimukya as the referee assessor.
Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
The center referee in charge of Wakiso Giants’ home game against Busoga United is Paul Turyamureeba.
Assistant Referee 1 for the game is FIFA female assistant Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and another FIFA female assistant referee Jane Mutonyi will be the second assistant referee.
The fourth official is Kasese based controversial referee Robert Donney and FIFA Assistant Khalifan Kanakulya as the referee assessor.
Match officials
URA Vs UPDF – Arena of Visions, Ndejje University
- Referee: William Oloya
- Assistant Referee 1: Muzamiru ljaga
- Assistant Referee 2: Sharif Lulenzi
- Fourth Official: Asaduh Ssemeere
- Referee Assessor: Ali Tomusange
Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city
- Referee: Lucky Kasalirwe
- Assistant Referee 1: Mathias Omunyira
- Assistant Referee 2: Elizabeth Asayo
- Fourth Official: Immaculate Achilo
- Referee Assessor: Ajab Waiswa
SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso
- Referee: Ali Sabilla Chelengat
- Assistant Referee 1: Hakim Mulindwa
- Assistant Referee 2: Gilbert Ngyendo
- Fourth Official: John Bosco Kalibbala
- Referee Assessor: Catherine Adipo
Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City
- Referee: Ali Kaddu
- Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza
- Assistant Referee 2: Aisha Kiiza
- Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona
- Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka
Saturday, 30th October 2021
KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city
- Referee: Siraji Mpyangu
- Assistant Referee 1: Fahad Sekayuba
- Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga
- Fourth Official: Umaru Mukisa
- Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko
Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku
- Referee: Rajab Bakasambe
- Assistant referee 1: Ronald Katenya
- Assistant Referee 2: Isa Masembe
- Fourth official: Muzamiru Waiswa
- Referee Assessor: Yusuf Awuye
Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city
- Referee: Paul Omara
- Assistant Referee 1: Tonny Agil
- Assistant Referee 2: Kevin Aweko
- Fourth Official: Deogratius Opio
- Referee Assessor: George Kabwimukya
Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso
- Referee: Paul Turyamureeba.
- Assistant Referee 1: Marex Nakitto Nkumbi
- Assistant Referee 2: Jane Mutonyi
- Fourth official: Robert Donney
- Referee Assessor: Khalifan Kanakulya