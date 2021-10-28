The Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) referees department has confirmed the match day four officials for match day at the various venues across the country.

There were four matches on Friday, 29th October 2021 and another set of four games on the subsequent day.

Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) and Sports Club Villa will play their respective first matches of the season.

URA is home to UPDF at the Arena of Visions, Ndejje University in the Bombo derby.

William Oloya will officiate URA against UPDF as centre referee in Ndejje University at the Arena of Visions stadium

Muzamiru ljaga and Sharif Lulenzi are Oloya’s first and second assistants respectively in the game with Asaduh Ssemeere as the fourth official.

The referee assessor is retired FIFA assistant referee Ali Tomusange.

Lucky Kasalirwe is the center referee for Gaddafi’s game against Soltilo Bright Stars (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gaddafi Vs Soltilo Bright Stars – Gaddafi Arena, Jinja city

Lucky Kasalirwe will handle the Gaddafi versus Soltilo Bright Stars contest at the Gaddafi Arena in Jinja.

Kasalirwe returns after the washed out game between UPDF and Mbarara City where he had been assigned as the referee.

Mathias Omunyira will be the first assistant referee whilst the second assistant will be Elizabeth Asayo.

The fourth official is Immaculate Achilo as Ajab Waiswa is the referee assessor.

She was also the fourth official as KCCA beat Gaddafi 2-1 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo

Ali Sabila Chelengat will be in charge of SC Villa against Police at Kavumba Recreational Stadium, Wakiso

SC Villa Vs Police – Kavumba Recreational Grounds, Wakiso

FIFA referee Ali Sabilla Chelengat will handle Sports Club Villa’s first game of the season at home against struggling Police at Kavumba Recreational grounds, Wakiso.

Police comes to this match having lost three consecutive games against Vipers (2-0), BUL (1-0) and Wakiso Giants (1-0).

FIFA assistant referee Hakim Mulindwa and Gilbert Ngyendo will work with Sabilla as the first and second respective assistant referees.

John Bosco Kalibbala is the fourth referee and retired FIFA female referee Catherine Adipo as the referee assessor.

Ali Kaddu is the center referee for Mbarara City against Arua Hill at Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City

Mbarara City Vs Arua Hill – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara City

Former FIFA referee Ali Kaddu will be in charge of the Mbarara City against newcomers Arua Hill at the Kakyeka Stadium.

This is Mbarara City’s second home game having won comfortably 3-1 in the opening match day one duel against Soltilo Bright Stars before falling 1-0 away to Tooro United at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Robson Atusinguza will work as the first assistant referee and Aisha Kiiza as the second assistant.

The fourth official is Amon Ayinebwona whilst the referee assessor is Saaka Mutaaka.

Saturday, 30th October 2021

KCCA Vs Tooro United – MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo – Kampala city

Siraji Mpyangu will handle KCCA at home against Tooro United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city.

The Assistant Referee 1 will be Fahad Sekayuba and Khalid Muyaga as the assistant referee 2.

Umaru Mukisa is the fourth official and Mark Ssonko as the referee assessor.

Experienced referee Rajab Bakasambe is in charge of Express against Vipers at Wankulukuku on Saturday

Express Vs Vipers – Betway Mutesa II Stadium, Wankulukuku

The epic clash between Express and Vipers at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium will be former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasambe.

FIFA Assistant referees Ronald Katenya and Isa Masembe are the first and second respectively assistants for the game.

The fourth official is Muzamiru Waiswa with former FIFA Referee Yusuf Awuye the referee assessor.

Onduparaka Vs BUL – AbaBet Green Light Stadium, Arua city

Paul Omara is the match referee between Onduparaka and BUL at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua city.

The assistant referee 1 is Tonny Agil with Kevin Aweko as the second assistant referee.

Deogratius Opio will be the fourth official and George Kabwimukya as the referee assessor.

Wakiso Giants Vs Busoga United – Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso

The center referee in charge of Wakiso Giants’ home game against Busoga United is Paul Turyamureeba.

Assistant Referee 1 for the game is FIFA female assistant Marex Nakitto Nkumbi and another FIFA female assistant referee Jane Mutonyi will be the second assistant referee.

Jane Mutonyi will be second assistant between Wakiso Giants and Busoga United at Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso

The fourth official is Kasese based controversial referee Robert Donney and FIFA Assistant Khalifan Kanakulya as the referee assessor.

