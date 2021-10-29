Saturday October 30, 2021

Mutesa II stadium, Wankulukuku 3pm Live on TV

Since taking charge of Vipers SC, Oliviera Robertinho has enjoyed a smooth ride with wins over Police (Cup and league), BUL FC and Wakiso Giants.

In those games, the Brazilian has seen his side score for fun – netting 17 and conceding just once in the process.

However, none of the teams faced so far offers a test bigger than one against defending champions at their backyard in Wankulukuku where Vipers rarely pick points.

Last season’s corresponding fixture ended in a 1-1 draw but the Red Eagles claimed a deserving 1-0 win at Kitende enroute to winning their first league title in nine years.

Heading into this highly billed fixture, Vipers SC sit in second place with six points, just three behind KCCA who have played one more game while Express are 10th with 3 points despite playing a game more.

James Odoch who will be in the dugout as Bbosa serves the last of his three match touchline ban is confident of ending Oliviera’s honeymoon.

“I am very happy that we won our last game against BUL FC so the boys regained confidence.

“We are facing a very good that is on form but we must win tomorrow at home to close the gap and I have the belief we shall come out on top.”

“We have used the previous days to prepare for our next match against Express FC. So, they have worked so hard"



Assistant Coach Marcelo Cardoso previews tomorrow's match against Express FC.#VenomsUpdates | #OneTeamOneDream | #EXPVIP pic.twitter.com/NuUt35Feqn — Vipers Sports Club (@VipersSC) October 29, 2021

The hosts missed their top marksman Eric Kambale at BUL but he could be available for selection.

Godfrey Lwesibawa and Enoch Walusimbi could also return for the game.

Meanwhile, Vipers will hope Ceaser Mazonki, Yunus Sentamu and Milton Kariisa continue with their fine form.

Key Stats

In the previous 18 league meetings, Express has won 3, Vipers won 8 and 7 have ended in draws.

Express’ last home win against Vipers came in 2015 and is the only home win for the Red Eagles in the past nine home league games with the Venoms.