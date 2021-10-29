2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 4):
Friday, October 29, 2021 Results:
- Mbarara City 2-1 Arua Hill
- SC Villa 1-0 Police
- URA 3-1 UPDF
Mbarara City Football Club edged newcomers Arua 2-1 on match day four of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League at the Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara city on Friday, October 29, 2021.
Henry Kitegenyi and Jude Ssemugabi scored for Mbarara City, a side christened as the Ankole Lions.
Second half substitute Alfred Leku pulled back a goal for the visitors.
Leku had replaced Sharif Saaka in the 57th minute during a double substitution where Allan Mugalu took over David Ndihabwe’s place.
Kitegenyi gave the home side the lead as early as the 6th minute after being set up by Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja.
A minute after restart of play, Ssemugabi added the scores for Mbarara City.
Leku pulled back a goal for Arua Hill with a quarter an hour of action to play to give the game a worthy tense ending.
Mbarara City held onto the lead to win the contest 2-1 in their second victory of the season after a 3-1 thumping of Soltilo Bright Stars on match day one.
Meanwhile, SC Villa beat Police 1-0 at Kavumba Recreational Stadium. Saddam Masereka scored the winner in the 83rd minute to subject Police to a fourth loss in a row.
URA recovered from a goal down to overcome UPDF 3-1 at the Arena of Visions in Ndejje University.
Simon Mbaziira scored the opener for the army side on the stroke of half time.
URA recovered swiftly to score three goals through Cromwell Rwothomio’s brace and another goal by Viane Ssekajugo.
Team Line Ups:
Mbarara City XI: Muhamad Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, Jasper Aheebwa, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Ssegujja, Derrick Onyai, Jude Ssemugabi, Henry Kitegenyi
Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), John Adriko, Thomas Kakaire, Souleymane Bamba, Makueth Wol Akeen, Frank Kalule, Ivan Otude
Match officials:
- Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu
- Assistant coach: Charles Ssenyange Kadidi
- Goalkeeping coach: Jamadah Magaasi
Arua Hill XI: Richard Anyama (G.K), Geriga Atendele, Richard Matovu, Rashid Muhammad, Ibrahim Magandaazi, Faizul Ibrahim, David Ndihabwe, Wahab Gadafi, Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo, Robert Eseru, Sharif Saaka
Subs: Eric Kibowa (G.K), Alfred Leku, Allan Mugalu, Bright Joseph Vuni, Junior Andama, Ivan Eyam, Rashid Kawawa
- Head coach: Charles Livingstone Mbabazi
- Assistant coach: Sadick Sempigi
- Goalkeeping coach: Yusuf Ssenyonjo
Match Officials:
- Referee: Ali Kaddu
- Assistant Referee 1: Robson Atusinguza
- Assistant Referee 2: Aisha Kiiza
- Fourth official: Amon Ayinebwona
- Referee Assessor: Saaka Mutaaka