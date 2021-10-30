2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 4):

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Results:

Onduparaka 0-2 BUL

BUL KCCA 2-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Wakiso Giants 1-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Express 2-2 BUL

Jinja based BUL recorded a 2-0 victory on the road away to Onduparaka at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium in Arua, West Nile.

Martin Aprem starred in this match day four duel of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League with a well taken brace.

The two goals by Aprem arrived in each half with is first coming after 18 minutes after an assist by midfielder Jerome Kiirya.

Aprem was once again on target with the second goal two minutes to the hour mark with the assist coming from South Sudanese international Ivan Wani.

BUL received four cautions from Wani, Aprem, Douglas Muganga and George Kasonko in the 27th, 64th, 73rd and 93rd minutes respectively.

Onduparaka’s only yellow card was given to James Jarieko in the 89th minute.

Aprem smiled back home with the pilsner man of the match honours, taking a plaque and cash (Shs 100,000).

Martin Aprem holds the man of the match plaque

This was a perfect reaction from BUL having lost the previous game 1-0 at home to Express.

Onduparaka was subjected to the first loss of the campaign.

Meanwhile, KCCA smiled 2-0 over newly promoted Tooro United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo and maintain the 100 percent record thus far.

Davis Kasirye and second half substitute Julius Poloto scored for Morley Byekwaso’s coached side.

Wakiso Giants overcame a hard fighting Busoga United 1-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium in Wakiso.

Forward Frank Ssebuufu scored late in the 87th minute for the lone strike of the Purple Sharks.

The duel between Express and Vipers ended in a four goal stalemate at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Onduparaka XI: Michael Kagiri (G.K), Gasper Adriko, Rashid Okocha, Dudu Ramadan, Abasi Katerega, Nathan Oloro, Isaac Okello, Mansoor Safi, Shaban Muhammad (Captain), Brian Kubo, Rashid Agau

Substitutes: Emmanuel Opolot (G.K), Jimmy Ndalambi, Emmanuel Oketch, Rashid Yakin, Ahmed Amayo, Mujjahid Baden, James Jarieko

Coach: Bosco Dudu

BUL XI: Saidi Keni (G.K), Aggrey Madoi, Richard Ayiko, Douglas Muganga, George Kansoko (Captain), Pascal Ngobi, Umar Mukobe, Ivan Wani, Jerome Kiirya, Dickson Niwamanya, Martin Aprem

Substitutes: Emmanuel Kalyowa (G.K), Mukisa Owen, Hillary Onek, Richard Wandyaka, Ibrahim Nsimbe, Musa Esenu, Ibrahim Mugulusi

Head Coach: Alex Isabirye

Match Officials: