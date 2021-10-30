2021-2022 Uganda Premier League (Match Day 4):

Saturday, October 30, 2021 Results:

KCCA 2-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Wakiso Giants 1-0 Busoga United

Busoga United Onduparaka 0-2 BUL

BUL Express 2-2 Vipers

Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) overcame Tooro United 2-0 on match day four of the StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

Forward Davis Kasirye and second half substitute Julius Poloto got the goals for the 13-time league champions.

Towering striker Kasirye notched his third goal of the season in four matches in the 14th minute.

Poloto added the second goal with ten minutes left on the clock to seal the victory.

The Uganda Cranes player had replaced Yasser Mugerwa on the hour mark in the double change where Rogers Mato also took over forward Sadat Happy Anaku’s place.

This was KCCA’s fourth win in a row as they have now accumulated 12 points to take an early advantage over the rest of the opposition.

Meanwhile, BUL out-smarted Onduparaka 2-0 away at the Green Light Stadium in Arua.

Wakiso Giants needed a late-late goal from towering forward Frank Ssebuufu to pip visiting Busoga United 1-0 at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium, Wakiso.

The contest between Vipers and Express at the Betway Muteesa II Wankulukuku Stadium ended 2-all.

Match Officials:

Referee: Siraji Mpyangu

Assistant Referee 1: Fahad Sekayuba

Assistant Referee 2: Khalid Muyaga

Fourth Official: Umaru Mukisa

Referee Assessor: Mark Ssonko