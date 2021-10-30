Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 4): Saturday, October 30, 2021 Results:

Express 2-2 Vipers

Vipers Onduparaka 0-2 BUL

BUL KCCA 2-0 Tooro United

Tooro United Wakiso Giants 1-0 Busoga United

Vipers squandered their lead and trailed 2-1 at some stage before recovering to earn points during their 2-all draw with rivals Express at the Betway Mutesa II Wankulukuku Stadium.

Congolese forward Ceaser Manzoki Lobi and defender Livingstone Mulondo scored the goals for the visitors.

Defender Murushid Juuko and striker Eric Kenzo Kambale got the goals for Express.

It was Manzoki who got the opener atfter just 9 minutes into the game when he was in the right place to pounce home the rebounder off Yunus Sentamu’s initial shot that had razed off the cross bar.

Ceaser Manzoki celebrates with Milton Karisa (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

The Red Eagles equalized through Murushid Juuko’s header on the the half hour mark after a cross by Kambale.

Express then took the lead just before half when Kambale poked the ball off a goal melee.

Vipers replied through defender Mulondo after Yunus Sentamu’s brush to take home at least a point.

The game was however marred by questionable refereeing calls from former FIFA Referee Rajab Bakasambe who denied both sides what look like clear penalty calls.

Bakasambe ignored Kambale’s foul in the goal area as well as a clear handball to deny a goal scoring opportunity by Arthur Kiggundu off Yunus Sentamu’s close range header.

Express’ captain on the day Abel Etrude was named the pilsner man of the match, taking home a plaque and cash (Shs. 100,000).

Vipers now has 10 points from 4 matches as they remain unbeaten and Express is now on four points from four matches played thus far.

Abel Etrude with man of the match plaque and placard

Other matches:

KCCA maintained their 100 percent performance with a 2-0 home win against Tooro United at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo.

On form forward Davis Kasirye and midfielder Julius Poloto scored for the 13 time UPL champions.

At the Kabaka Kyabaggu stadium, Wakiso Giants beat visiting Busoga United 1-0 courtesy of a late goal from towering striker Frank Ssebuufu three minutes from the full time mark.

In the West Nile city of Arua, Bul’s Martin Aprem carried the headlines for the right reasons, scoring a brace in the 2-0 victory on the road against Onduparaka at the AbaBet Green Light Stadium.

Team Line Ups:

Express XI: Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Deus Bukenya, Arthur Kiggundu, Isa Lumu, Murushid Juuko, Abel Etrude (Captain), Mahad Kakooza, Nicholas Kasozi, Martin Kizza, Eric Kenzo Kambale, Charles Musiige

Subs: Denis Otim (G.K), Richard Bbosa, Vincent Byamukama, Ivan Mayanja, George Ssenkaaba, Joseph Akandwanaho, Raymond Walugembe

Vipers XI Vs Express (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Vipers XI: Fabien Mutombora (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul Azizi Kayondo, Bashir Asiku, Livingstone Mulondo, Siraje Sentamu, Milton Karisa, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Cesar Lobi Manzoki, Bright Anukani, Yunus Sentamu

Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Karim Watambala, Musa Ssali, Tavares Milto, Ibrahim Orit, Paul Mucureezi, Emma Munoobi

Match Officials: