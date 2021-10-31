Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club won the MTN 8 tournament with a 3-2 post match penalty victory over Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, 30th October 2021.

Gangly goalkeeper Denis Onyango was the outright man of the match after saving five kicks from Cape Town City in a tense, crazy and dramatic shoot-out.

Onyango’s penalty saves helped Sundowns win the MTN 8 for the first time since 2007 and their first final appearance since the 2016 3-0 hammering at the hands of the now-defunct Bidvest Wits at the Mbombela Stadium.

The game ended 1-1 after extra-time after Fagrie Lakay’s 75th goal canceled out Thapelo Morena’s 24th-minute opener.

Mamelodi Sundowns players and officials celebrate on the podium

Having watched his midfielders and forwards fluff plenty of chances before Lakay’s equaliser, Onyango turned in a penalty-saving performance of the ages.

He saved Khanyisa Mayo’s, Lakay’s, Abdul Jeleel Ajagun’s, Tareeq Fielies and Thamsanqa Mkhize’s spot-kicks in a stupendous showing.

At the very same ground in 2015, Onyango had saved two penalties against Kaizer Chiefs in the Telkom Knockout Cup final that Sundowns won 3-1.

Watch the entire penalty shoot out (Credit: Disiki Tube)

Big congratulations, Masandawana. Another trophy in the cabin. I dedicate this win to the goalkeeping department, to Kennedy Mweene who started this journey, goalkeeping coach and my other goalkeepers. We made it guys. Denis Onyango, Mamelodi Sundowns Goalkeeper

