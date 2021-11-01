The Minister of Sports, Leisure and Recreation in the Buganda Kingdom Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu is optimistic of a successful Masaza Cup 2021 championship.

Owek. Ssekabembe made the remarks as he convened a fruitful meeting with the different county (Masaza) chiefs as Bulange in Mengo, Kampala.

Buganda Kingdom Sports Minister Owek. Henry Moses Ssekabembe Kiberu with his remarks during the meeting with Masaza chiefs at Bulange, Mengo (Credit: David Isabirye)

“All the preparations are progressing well and the plans are underway to have a successful edition for the 2021 Masaza Cup. The organizing committee, teams are planning well and all the sponsors as well as other partners are also rallying to gear for the championship” Owek. Ssekabembe noted.

The same meeting was also attended by the chairman of the Masaza cup organizing committee Sulaiman Ssejjengo, Majestic Brand Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omuk. Ronald Kawaddwa, finance guru Mwami Joseph Mugagga, chairperson of the Masaza teams Owek. Jude Muleke, Masaza team chiefs and their representatives, sports officer Adam Ssematiko and some media personalities.

Omwami Joseph Kimbugwe of Buluri Ssaza makes his presentation during the meeting (Credit: David Isabirye)

Masaza County chiefs and representatives during the meeting at Bulange in Mengo (Credit: David Isabirye)

There was good exchange of ideas from the different Masaza chiefs, members of the respective management committees and their representatives.

The ideas shared ranged from technical affairs, affluent organization in management and administration, financial concerns and other resource mobilization skills.

The road map to the 2021 edition was also drawn and read by Ssejjengo with the official kick off date expected to be announced officially by the Prime Minister of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga on behalf of the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

Sulaiman Ssejjengo shows one of the documents to the Masaza chiefs (Credit: David Isabirye)

A female representative sharing ideas and thoughts about a better 2021 Masaza Cup championship (Credit: David Isabirye)

Like last season, all the matches among the 18 Masaza Cup teams will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru under closed door arrangement because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team and match officials, players as well as the other support staff will all be tested for COVID-19 prior to the kick off of the championship.

A ten man Gomba won the 2020 edition after overcoming Buddu 3-1 in the final played at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Meanwhile, the groups for the 2021 tournament will be determined on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021 during another general meeting between the organizers and the Masaza representatives at Bulange, Mengo.

Past Winners: