Bankers’ Sports Championship 2021:

Champion: UGAFODE Mircofinance Limited (225 Points)

UGAFODE Mircofinance Limited (225 Points) 1 st Runners up: NCBA Bank (215 Points)

NCBA Bank (215 Points) 2nd Runners up: dfcu Bank (210 Points)

UGAFODE Microfinance Limited (MDI) had a clean sweep of all the trophies on the menu as the Bankers converged for their annual sports bonanza.

The winning team with the business slogan “We Listen, We Care” amassed a total of 225 points to triumph in the all the categories participated in, albeit in a virtual format.

Runners sloping down Sheraton Kampala Hotel on the final day (Credit: David Isabirye)

These included the online chess event, online quiz, Free style video presentation, 21 day fitness challenge and the virtual run which climaxed the day at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

NCBA Bank was second on the log with 215 points, followed by DFCU Bank in the third place with 210 points.

NCBA Bank get their trophy for finishing second (Credit: David Isabirye)

DFCU Bank finished third and they also recieved a trophy (Credit: David Isabirye)

Others:

Housing Finance Bank (210), FINCA (207.5), Cairo Bank Uganda (206.5), Diamond Trust Bank (158), absa Bank Uganda(146), KCB Bank (115.5) and Post Bank Uganda (97.5 points) completed the top ten positions.

Chief guest, Matia Kasaija, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economci Development urged the general public and the banking fraternity on saving money.

“Saving the way to go for Uganda’s development and the management of financial resources. The discipline to save has to start with you today” Kasaija urged.

Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Matia Kasaija with his speech at Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Matia Kasaija, Miniter of Finance, Planning and Economic Development during a media interface at Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Sports was part of the activities to celebrate the 2021 World Savings Day that ended with a virtual run where a handful of runners took part in the 3KM, 5KM and 10KM runs around Kampala City with the start/finishing points at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

After break in 2020, the run in 2021 was virtual because of the existing COVID – 19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOP’s) as all participants were encourage to stay in their localities, near their homes to minimize physical interactions.

“We are extremely delighted that we managed to organize this virtual run to promote health and wellness and engage the public about the importance of financial literacy and bring communities closer to the banking and financial services providers. The Run was open to all employees of all regulated and non-regulated financial institutions, staff, family members and bank customers” Ms Goretti Masadde, CEO – Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS).

Two female runners towards the finishing point at Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) and Uganda Bankers Association (UBA) in conjunction with Bank of Uganda organized the event under the theme-line; “My Steps, My Wealth”

This is part of broader virtual sports and Annual Banking and Financial Services Awareness month CSR activities focusing on financial literacy.

That was fronted because of the need for everyone to use financial knowledge, and resources to adapt to the new normal brought about by the COVID –19 pandemic.

A female runner approaching the finishing line at Sheraton Kampala Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Free styling video presentation (Credit: David Isabirye)

After the Run, there was also key partner EDs / CEOs panel discussion at Sheraton Hotel with focus on Savings & Investment, loans, Micro finance Insurance and retirement.

Relatedly, the sports activities marked the start for the second edition of the Banking & Financial Services Awareness month (1st – 30th November 2021) as well as the Savings Challenge (running until February 2022).

The Annual Banking and Financial Services Awareness Month shall also have activities such as blood donation drives by participating institutions and financial literacy awareness campaigns covering various financial literacy topics targeting segments such as youth, women, SMEs, family and formal employees.

Bankers celebrated with a cake after a successful sports event for the year 2021 where most activities were done virtually (Credit: David Isabirye)

There was cake for all to feast on in marking the celebrations.

Beyond sports consultancy was in charge of ensuring affluent organization of the entire event, streamlined live to the rest of the world via the respective digital means.