StarTimes Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Match Day 5):

Tuesday, 2nd November 2021

UPDF Vs Gaddafi – Army Military Barracks Stadium, Bombo (3 PM)

Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) and newly promoted entity Gaddafi lock horns on match day five of the 2021-2022 StarTimes Uganda Premier League at the Army Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

This is one of the five games on Tuesday, 2nd November 2021.

These two clubs come to the game on different wavelengths. UPDF is a wounded party having lost 3-1 to Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) at the Arena of Visions in the Bombo derby on match day four.

Gaddafi on the other side triumphed at home, 1-0 over visiting Soltilo Bright Stars in their first ever victory in top flight football.

This will be the first competitive meeting of the league for these two clubs although they met in a friendly match during the off-season and shared the spoils 1-all.

Key talking points:

UPDF remains solid at home as they managed to beat Express 1-0 on match day two and their would be third game against Mbarara City was washed out after a heavy rain storm.

Brian Ssenyondo’s side will still be without forward Ivan Ahimisibwe after picking up a red card against Express.

UPDF head coach Brian Ssenyondo walks away after decision not to have the match played was made at Bombo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Perhaps, UPDF has enough ammunition to do the damage with the likes of veteran midfielder Musa Mudde, pacy wide man Frank Yiga, Salim Huudu, Ambrose Kigozi, Okello Donato, Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, Simon Mbaziira, Kippa Luwalo, Bernard Muwanga and skipper Denis Ssekitoleko among others.

Gaddafi:

Brian Kalumba and Alex “Benzema” Kitata, both forwards at Gaddafi will turn their guns towards the former employer.

Kalumba spent last season on loan at UPDF from Vipers and the loan spell was extended for his spell at Gaddafi.

He will need the back up of teammates Joel Madondo, Ronald Bithum Nsumbiano, Yunus Sibira, Faizal Muwawu, Frank Mulimi,, Umary Kyeyune, Naziru Sserwadda, James Otim, Steven Munguchi, captain Andrew Waiswa, Ibrahim Massa, Paul Musamali, Willis Otongo, goalkeeper Ronald Mutebi and others to get the desired result away from home.

Already, Gaddafi has lost and drawn away from home with a 2-1 loss to KCCA and a 1-all stalemate with fellow newcomers Tooro United at Buhinga Stadium in Fort Portal.

Abdul Mubarak Wamboya, Gaddafi Head coach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Gaddafi head coach Abdul Mubaraka Wamboya is under intense pressure not to falter once again having managed to earn maximum points from their previous game at home over Soltilo Bright Stars (Gaddafi won 1-0).

Other games:

BUL hosts Mbarara City at the Kyabazinga stadium, Bugembe in Jinja city. Arua Hill is at home to URA at Barifa stadium in Arua city, win-less Police hosts Express at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo, Soltilo Bright Stars is at home to table leaders KCCA (Kavumba Recreational Stadium and Vipers entertains Onduparaka at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Other Match Day 5 Games:

Tuesday 2nd November 2021:

BUL Vs Mbarara City – Kyabazinga Stadium-Bugembe,Jinja (3:00 PM) – Live on Sanyuka TV

Arua Hill Vs URA – Barifa Stadium-Arua (3:00 PM)

Police Vs Express – MTN Philip Omondi Stadium-Lugogo (3:00 PM)

Soltilo Bright Stars Vs KCCA – Kavumba R. Grounds -Wakiso (3:00 PM)

Vipers Vs Onduparaka – St.Mary’s Stadium-Kitende (3:00 PM)

Wednesday 3rd November 2021

SC Villa Vs Wakiso Giants – Kavumba Recreational Grounds -Wakiso (3:00 PM) – Live on Sanyuka TV

Friday 5th November 2021:

Tooro United Vs Busoga United – FUFA Buhinga Stadium-Fort Portal (3:00 PM)

Saturday 6th November 2021: