After a two-week break in which both the men’s and women’s sevens national teams competed successfully at the 2021 Safari Sevens, the Guinness Sevens Series has returned for the second half of its 2021 season.

The fourth round, called Rujumba Sevens, is set to be held on November 6-7 at the Kings Park Stadium in Bweyogerere. It will be hosted by Black Pirates Rugby Club in memory of former player Henry Rujumba.

Pools for the event, in which six teams have been invited, have been drawn this afternoon at the Uganda Rugby Union offices in Lugogo, Kampala. One of the invitational teams is Eagles RFC who will be playing their first official competitive tournament in the country.

Current series leaders Kobs have been drawn in Pool A alongside Jinja Hippos, Rams, and their junior side Rams II. Having made it to the main cup final in Soroti, Heathens are now in Pool B with Mongers, Rhinos, and the exciting Jaguars from Entebbe.

Rujumba Sevens Pools:

Pool A: Kobs, Jinja Hippos, Rams, Rams II*.

Pool B: Heathens, Mongers, Rhinos*, Entebbe Jaguars*.

Pool C: Black Pirates, Warriors, Sailors, Kisubi Pacers*.

Pool D: Buffaloes, Impis, Stallions*, Eagles*.

Kobs will have one hand on the series trophy if they manage to win their fourth consecutive circuit while Black Pirates will look to return to contention by winning a circuit on their own home turf.

The matches will kick off as early as 8 a.m. on Saturday morning and the action will progress through to Sunday evening.