Vanguard Lions opened the 2021-22 women’s basketball season with a dominant performance, coasting to a 102-32 victory over Bethesda on Tuesday night at The Pit.

Melissa Akullu was the tormentor in chief pouring in a game-high 28 points and pulling down 17 rebounds.

The 6’1″ Ugandan center was efficient from the field going 14-of-25 as the Lions poured in most points in a season opener since the 2018-19 season.

The junior added seven steals and a pair of blocks as Vanguard’s swarming defense limited Bethesda to just 10 first-half points.

Meanwhile, senior Michaella Elad was two assisted short of a triple-double as she finished with 14 points, 18 rebounds, and eight assists.

Alexa Silva (21 points), and Airiana Madanski (18) also scored in double figures for Vanguard.

Vanguard and Akullu return to action against Saint Katherine on Saturday, November 6.

Akullu is following in the steps of Claire Lamunu who led the school to the final four in 2017 during her senior year.