CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship | Matchday 3

Tanzania 1-2 Ethiopia

Burundi 6-0 Djibouti

Eritrea 1-2 Uganda

Uganda continued with her excellent run at the 2021 CECAFA U20 Women’s Championship, overcoming Eritrea on Wednesday at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.

In a closely contested encounter, Hadijah Nandago and Fauzia Najjemba scored a goal in either half to help Uganda to a 2-0 win.

Eritrea despite not getting so many scoring opportunities, they marched Uganda in several aspects and tamed the hosts for longer spells.

Uganda came into Wednesday’s game on the back of an emphatic 13-0 win over Djibouti but they found a different challenge against a composed and resilient side.

Hadijah Nandago | Credit: John Batanudde

It was Nandago who broke the deadlock for Uganda, tapping home from a rebound in the 25th minute.

Goalkeeper Rim Redie Yemane had saved the intial effort from Zaina Nandede but Nandago was quick enough to tap home.

Nandede and Shamira Nalugya had attempts but failed to find the target while captain Najjemba did not get enough supply upfront.

Towards the end of the first half, coach Ayub Khalifa made changes in approach, moving Najjemba on the left, with Margret Kunihira shifting to the right wing while Nandede led the line.

Four minutes upon restart, Najjemba beat the Eritrea defence for pace before firing past onrushing goalkeeper Yemane.

Fauzia Najjemba Credit: John Batanudde

Uganda kept looking for more goals but Eritrea held on and the game eventually ended in a 2-0 win for Uganda.

The result means Uganda moves back to the top of the table with 9 points in three games, same as Ethiopia but the former has a superior goal difference of 19 goals.

In the other games played on matchday three, Ethiopia defeated Tanzania 2-1 but the game ended in brawls with Tanzanian players fighting against the match officials. Burundi on the other hand outwitted hapless Djibouti 6-0 to claim their first win.

Action will resume on Saturday with Burundi facing Ethiopia, Tanzania will play Uganda while Eritrea will take on Djibouti.

It should be noted that the tournament is played in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end are declared Champions.