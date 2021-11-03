Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021 (Cranes Na-mutima):

4th November: Northern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Kitgum Boma playground (4 PM)

Arua Hill Sports Club towering forward Robert Eseru replaced clubmate Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo on the Uganda Cranes team.

Eseru joined the rest of the Uganda Uganda Cranes teammates at Boma Hotel Limited in Gulu and trained at St Joseph’s College Layibi on Wednesday evening under the head coach Milutin Sredojevic and the other technical members.

Robert Eseru in training at St Joseph College, Layibi with the Uganda Cranes (Credit: David Isabirye)

Micho talks to Eseru and other players (Credit: David Isabirye)

Originally, Ssekamatte had been summoned before Eseru’s name came up.

Uganda Cranes face the Northern region select team in a duel at Kitgum Boma playgrounds on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

The very last tour was held in Eastern Uganda at Mbale Municipal Stadium with the national team winning 1-0, thanks to Joakim Ojera’s goal.

Airtel Uganda and Nile Special jointly fund these regional tours.

Micho demonstrates a drill at St Joseph’s College, Layibi (Credit: David Isabirye)

Uganda Cranes team for Northern Uganda tour:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Full Backs:

Right: Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers)

Left: Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers)

Central Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA)

Holding Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express)

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers: Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards: Robert Eseru (Arua Hill), Sadat Happy Anaku (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)