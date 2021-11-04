Management of Butambala Ssaza led by the chief Katambala Hajji Sulaiman Magala has confirmed the appointment of the organizing committee for the 2021 tournament.

The duo of Emuron Rekoba and Moses Kayemba are maintained as head coach and assistant respectively.

Five Stars Football Club Entebbe head coach Hussein Mulawa is also maintained as the Ssaza goalkeeping coach.

L-R: Emuron Recoba, Moses Kayemba and Hussein Mulawa all returned to the Butambala Ssaza technical docket (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hajji Magala who whose deputy in charge of sports Hajji Musa Lubega Manooti have a lot of confidence in the committee appointed.

Other committee members:

The chairperson is Adam Ntare who takes over the mantle from Kiyingi Bbosa.

Ntare is deputized by Peter Wamala Matovu and Francis Kiryoowa as vice chairman administration and vice chairman technical respectively.

The general secretary is Rashid Dembe, Mukyala Nambooze is treasurer whilst CBS Radio journalist Isa Batya’yambadde is maintained as the publicity secretary.

Sulaiman Kizito is the security officer, Robert Kiyemba is maintained as the team manager and Solomon Ndaula, the team doctor.

For starters, Butambala was pooled in the Muganzirwaza group alongside former winners Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola and Buwekula for the 2021 edition which will be held at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Butambala Ssaza team that played last season (Credit: David Isabirye)

Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Bugerere

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Kyaggwe, Bugerere Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

Past Winners Since 2004: