Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021 (Cranes Na-mutima):

4th November: Northern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Kitgum Boma playground (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes head coach has confirmed the starting line up against Northern region select team at the Kitgum Boma playground on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa starts ahead of Vipers’ youngster Jack Komakech.

Paul Willa and Abdul-Azizi Kayondo command the right and left back roles respectively.

Captain Denis Iguma and John Revita are the two center halves. It is a crowded midfield with Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani and Ibrahim Orit.

Towering forward Davis Kasirye and URA pacy striker Steven Desse Mukwala are the two center forwards.

John Revita in training with the Uganda Cranes at St Joseph’s College, Layibi (Credit: David Isabirye)

It is a rich subsistutes’ bench that has goalkeeper Jack Komakech, Ashraf Mandela, Martin Kizza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Mahad Kakooza, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Rogers Mato and Robert Eseru.

The regional tours are jointly sponsored by Nile Special and Airtel Uganda.

Kick off is 4 PM.

Uganda Cranes XI Vs Northern Region Select:

Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Denis Iguma (Captain), John Revita, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Davis Kasirye, Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Orit

Subs: Jack Komakech (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Martin Kizza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Mahad Kakooza, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Rogers Mato, Robert Eseru

Match officials: