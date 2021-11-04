Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021 (Cranes Na-mutima):

4th November: Northern Region Select Vs Uganda Cranes – Kitgum Boma playground (4 PM)

The second Uganda Cranes regional tour of the year 2021 will happen in the Northern part of the country as the national football team takes on a select team at the Kitgum Boma playground on Thursday, 4th November 2021.

This comes after a successful tour of Eastern Uganda held at the Mbale Municipal Stadium as Uganda Cranes gritted their teeth to win 1-0 courtesy of Joackim Ojera’s soletary strike in the second half.

The match against Northern region select comes barely days to the last two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Kenya (home) on 11th November 2021 and away to Mali three days later.

Uganda’s head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic is well aware of the demands for such regional tour games which are a precursor to the two remaining matches, especially for the local legion of players available for selection.

Micho demonstrates a drill at St Joseph’s College, Layibi (Credit: David Isabirye)

“We come to Northern Uganda with the expectations of team building and assessing the readiness of the locally based players on the team as we prepare for Kenya and Mali. This game is therefore equally important” Micho revealed.

The team left Kampala on Wednesday morning and had a stop over in Gulu as they are accomodated at Boma Hotel.

They held a recovery and final training session at the St Joseph’s College Layibi playground in Gulu on Wednesday evening with a lot of ball work emphasized.

The recovery session for Uganda Cranes at St Joseph’s College, Layibi playground (Credit: David Isabirye)

From the original squad summoned, Micho included a couple of new players as Arua Hill towering striker Robert Eseru, Geofrey Wasswa, John Revita and Davis Kasirye.

Eseru took over the slot for teammate Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte who will be considered for future engagements.

URA’s striker Cromwell Rwothomio, goalkeeper Nafian Alionzi Legason and Express defender Enock Walusimbi are all out injured whilst Vipers’ forward Yunus Junior Sentamu opted out.

Uganda Cranes will be captained by long serving utility and experienced player Dennis Iguma.

Micho is expected to name a strong starting eleveen with the likes of Express goalkeeper Joel Mutakubwa, Ashraf Mandela (URA) or Paul Willa (Vipers) at left back, left back Abdul-Aziz Kayondo, Dennis Iguma and Livingstone Mulondo at center half.

Julius Poloto is among the midfielders on the Uganda Cranes team (Credit: John Batanudde)

Bobosi Byaruhanga, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers) and Rogers Mato (KCCA) are all midfield options.

The natural forwards on the team are; Robert Eseru (Arua Hill), Sadat Happy Anaku (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA) and Martin Kizza (Express).

Team Northern Uganda is coached by Davis Acelam and has been camped in Kitgum.

Acelam is deputized by Jimmy Odongkara as the two as well as other support technical members are expected to name a strong team to face the national side.

Former Kiboga Young, Nkumba University and Maroons center forward Isaac Otto is among the key players on this team.

Isaac Otto shields the ball from defender Edward Kabona

Others include Ndejje University goalkeeper Jean Diego Wokorach, Mbale Heroes’ stocky forward Gody Otika, the Odong entity of Abel and Brian, Billy Clinton Ocira (Credo), Innocent Okectwengo (Ilee), Francis Onekalit (Ndejje University), Robert Obaloker (Pager), Gerrald Ochola (Rwotker), Stephen Okot (Credo) among others.

Forward Francis Onekalit

Goalkeeper Jeans Wokorach (Credit: David Isabirye)

Only a restricted number of fans will access the Boma Playground in Kitgum because of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Kick off is 4 PM.

Uganda Cranes team for Northern Uganda tour:

Goalkeepers: Joel Mutakubwa (Express), Jack Komakech (Vipers)

Full Backs:

Right: Ashraf Mandela (URA), Paul Willa (Vipers)

Left: Abdul-Aziz Kayondo (Vipers)

Central Defenders: Denis Iguma (KCCA), John Revita (KCCA), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA)

Holding Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers), Mahad Yaya Kakooza (Express)

Attacking Midfielders & Wingers: Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA), Bright Anukani (Vipers), Julius Poloto (KCCA), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers), Milton Karisa (Vipers), Rogers Mato (KCCA)

Forwards: Robert Eseru (Arua Hill), Sadat Happy Anaku (KCCA), Davis Kasirye (KCCA), Steven Mukwala (URA), Martin Kizza (Express)

Northern Region Select Team:

Jean Diego Wokorach (Ndejje University), Francis Onekalit Taina (Ndejje University), Ivan Ocheng (Calvary), Gody Otika (Mbale Heroes), Mathias Anthony Okello (Young Elephants), Abel Odong (Mbale Garage), Brian Odong (Young Elephants), Kermis Amuku (Credo), Brian Pogba Obedi (Ndejje University), Emmanuel Gary Mwaka (Santos FC, Kitgum), Peter Ouma (Ndejje University), Chrispus Agang (Obasanjo FC), Francis Nyeko Oboma (Santos FC, Kitgum), Erick Ayella (Credo), Rogers Atube (Calvary), Ronald Owiny Ogenga (Calvary), Billy Clinton Ocira (Credo), Innocent Okectwengo (Ilee), Isaac Otto (Unattached), Robert Obaloker (Pager), Gerrald Ochola (Rwotker), Stephen Okot (Credo)

Officials:

Head coach: Davis Acelam

Assistant coach: Jimmy Odongkara