Beach Soccer Worldwide (BSWW), the global beach soccer body whose headquarters are in Barcelona, Spain has invited the chairman of Uganda Beach Soccer Association (UBSA) Deo Mutabazi to attend a series of annual beach soccer events in Dubai.

The events end on Saturday, 6th November 2021.

Mutabazi doubles as the first vice president of the continental body the African Beach Soccer Union (ABSU) whose headquarters are in Abuja, Nigeria.

He is also expected to attend a high level beach soccer workshop, the launch of the beach soccer season 2022 at Dubai Sports Council amphitheater and grace the beach soccer stars global awards.

The invitation was signed by the president of Beach soccer worldwide Joan Cusco is a big opportunity for the game in Uganda and Africa in general.

Deo Mutabazi

The beach soccer season launch includes detailed debate on the amendments in the laws of the game as well as the prestigious intercontinental Beach soccer tournament at Kite beach, Dubai.

Africa will be represented by two delegates in Dubai. Hedeij Muhmud Hedeiji, the president of African Beach Soccer Union and Mutabazi, the first vice president of the African Beach Soccer Union.

Uganda Sand Cranes star Emmanuel Alex Wasswa was shortlisted among the best 100 beach soccer players in the world.

Emmanuel Alex Wasswa during the AFCON 2021 Beach soccer finals in Senegal

“It’s not a mean achievement for FUFA and Uganda to have a candidate among the world’s best.” Mutabazi boasted.

Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) is credited for supporting and developing the game of beach soccer in Uganda.

In the latest global beach soccer rankings, Uganda performed very well and jumped from 88th position globally to 37th.

On the African continent, Uganda Sand Cranes improved to 6th from 13th.

Beach Soccer remains one of the fastest growing sports in Uganda.

Among the competitions ran includes; National leagues Men and women, interuniversity beach soccer championship, National Schools tournament, Cup tournaments, youths competitions, corporate tournaments and National team engagements.