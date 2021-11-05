Jane Asinde led the way off the bench as Wichita State saw off Missouri Southern on Thursday night.

In her Shocker debut, the Ugandan power forward scored team-high 17 points off the bench in 18 minutes during the 89-61 exhibition game win.

The junior also pulled down eight rebounds and made a couple of assists.

Three other Shockers scored in double figures. Seraphine Bastin tallied 15 points, eight rebounds, and five assists. Mariah McCully scored 15 points after halftime while DJ McCarty chipped in 12 off the bench.

Bastin (9) and Asinde (8) combined to score 17 of Wichita State’s 27 points in the first quarter, giving the Shockers a 27-19 lead after 10 minutes. Asinde scored all eight points in just four minutes of game time off the bench.

1:05 1Q | MSSU 18, WSU 25



Jane Asinde is a walking bucket. That is all.



She's got 8 points in 3 minutes off the bench. pic.twitter.com/rCVfqqf1f1 — Wichita State Women’s Basketball (@GoShockersWBB) November 4, 2021

jane Asinde shoots from the line. She was 5-of-6 from the stripe | Credit: Shockers Media

Asinde and Wichita State officially open the 2021-22 regular season next Tuesday, November 9 against Chicago State at Charles Koch Arena.