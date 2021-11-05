Uganda Cranes Regional Tours 2021: Northern Region Select 1-3 Uganda Cranes

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic has hailed the character of the Northern region select team in the aftermath of the national team’s 3-1 win at Boma playground in Kitgum.

Speaking to journalists moments after the game, Micho saluted the fighting spirit and competitive element of the select team which gave the locally based charges a perfect test.

“It is an honour to come to Kitgum in Northern Uganda as we approach the last two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers against Kenya and Mali. The Northern region select gave us a good test especially for the locally based players. There were elements of competition and fighting spirit from start to finish” Micho who was engulfed by a swarm of fans disclosed.

Micho sings national anthem with others (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ibrahim Orit, Rogers Mato and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu scored the goals for Uganda Cranes.

Brian Obedi struck the penalty for Northern region select for the consolation with about 20 minutes to play.

Julius Poloto prepares self to take a corner-kick at Boma Playground, Kitgum (Credit: David Isabirye)

The team enters residential camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi to prepare for the two upcoming games at home against Kenya (St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende) and away to Mali in Morocco.

Micho is expected to have another internal build up match on Sunday at Kitende against a domestic side.

Uganda Cranes host Kenya on 11th November 2021 before traveling to Morocco to play West Africans Mali on 14th November 2021.

Uganda Cranes players sing national anthem prior to kick off against Nothern region select team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

Uganda Cranes XI:

Joel Mutakubwa (G.K), Paul Willa, Abdul-Azizi Kayondo, Denis Iguma (Captain), John Revita, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Milton Karisa, Bright Anukani, Davis Kasirye, Steven Mukwala, Ibrahim Orit

Uganda Cranes second half team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Second Half Team:

Jack Komakech (G.K), Ashraf Mandela, Martin Kizza, Livingstone Mulondo, Geofrey Wasswa, Mahad Kakooza, Shafik Kagimu, Julius Poloto, Sadat Anaku, Rogers Mato, Robert Eseru

Head coach: Milutin Sredojevic

Assistant coach: Moses Basena

Goalkeeping coach: Fred Kajoba Kisitu

Northern Region Select team (Credit: David Isabirye)

Northern Region Select XI:

Jean Diego Wakorach (G.K), Bill Clinton Ociro, Rogers Atube, Erick Ayella, Ronald Owiny, Peter Owuma, Brian Odong, Francis Onekalit, Brian Obedi, Ivan Ocheng, Isaac Otto

Subs: Mathias Anthony Okello (G.K), Innocent Okechtweco, Francis Obama Nyeko, Gary Emmanuel Mwaka, Gody Otika, Chrispus Agang, Abel Odong

Head coach: Davis Achiram

Assistant coach: Jimmy Odongkara