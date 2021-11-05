Gaddafi Football Club officially announced CAF “A” licenced Peter Onen as their new head coach for a year long deal (renewable).

Onen was officially unveiled by the club on Friday, 5th November 2021, taking over from Abu Mubarak Wamboya.

He will begin his new role immediately with his first training for the ahead of the much anticipated showdown between the Gaddafi and west nile based Arua Hill after the international break.

Peter Onen gets a Gadaffi jersey from CEO Paul Mukembo

“We are thrilled and delighted to welcome a new head coach into Gaddafi family and this is none other than Onen Peter.” club Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Paul Mukembo revealed.

“A great coach with good experience at every level, Onen will provide tremendous leadership and experience to our ambitious project. The appointment of Onen is a huge step in building a long-term and consistent winning culture throughout the club.” Mukembo added.

Onen, 43, is one of the most exprienced coaches in the history of Uganda’s football– having over 12 years in the coaching field.

He has previously worked Gulu Black Rangers, Gulu University, St Joseph’s college Layibi college, St Juliana high school and BUL Football Club.



The gaffer was also in charge of the Uganda’s U-17 side, the Cubs between 2014 to 2019.

“I am so grateful to the Gaddafi family for choosing me to lead this great club. My target has always been coming back to top flight competition and that is why i am here to help this club stay in top flight over the upcoming years. I am here to work with the team because It is a collective effort to see that we achieve the target” Onen revealed.

The CAF “A” licenced coach is also a qualified psychologist with a bachelor’s degree from Langata Pontifical Urbaniana University, Nairobi.



Onen will work with Hassan Zungu as first assistant.

Wamboya is relegated to first team coach status.

Geoffrey Ngalire retains his role as a trainer, former player Asuman Bajampola will be the fitness coach whilst Frank Ssebagala will continue as goalkeeping coach.