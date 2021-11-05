Friday November 05, 2021

Buhinga stadium, FortPortal 3pm Live on Sanyuka TV

Tooro United returns to premier league action this Friday with a home date against Busoga United as both sides aim to climb up the log.

The fixture will be played behind closed doors as the hosts were barred from having fans in their next home game after violating Covid19 rules.

Edward Golola’s side come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat at KCCA while Busoga United have now lost two games on the bounce after falling to both KCCA and Wakiso Giants.

The hosts are yet to lose a home game after beating Mbarara City and drawing with fellow newcomers Gaddafi and will hope to build on that run so far.

Marvin Oshaba will still be the main man for the hosts as they intend to add to their four points tally to move to 6th while Busoga United will hope forwards Shaka Ssozi, Anthony Mayanja and Anwar Ntege for inspiration.

Key Stats

In the past 7 meetings, Tooro United have won 3, lost 1 and the rest draws.