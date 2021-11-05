FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

November 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Kenya Harambee Stars St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

Kenya Harambee Stars will enter residential camp on Saturday, 6th November 2021 in Nairobi.

This is in preparation for the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E qualifiers against Uganda (away) and at home against Rwanda.

Head coach Engin Firat named a 27-man squad with debut call ups to Belgium based Wilkins Ochieng and Nairobi City Stars’ Timothy Ouma.

Michael Mutinda (KCB, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa) and Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings, Sweden), make a return to the team fold.

Kenya face Uganda on Thursday, 11th November 2021 at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende in Wakiso District before taking on Rwanda at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi on 15th November 2021.

Meanwhile, Uganda Cranes enter residential camp on Friday, November 5, 2021 at the Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi barely 24 hours after the local legion of players played a domestic friendly match with a select team of the Northern region, winning 3-1.

Ibrahim Orit, Rogers Mato and Shafik Kuchi Kagimu scored for Uganda Cranes while Brian Obedi got the consolation for the Northern region select team via a penalty kick.

Kenya Provisional Team:

Goalkeepers: Ian Otieno (Zesco United, Zambia), Brian Bwete (Tusker, Kenya), James Saruni (Ulinzi Stars, Kenya), Mathews Gad (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Defenders: Stanley Okumu (KAA Gent, Belgium), Omar Abud (AEL Larissa, Greece), Eric Ouma (AIK, Sweden), Bolton Omwenga (Kagera Sugar, Tanzania), Eugene Asike (Tusker, Kenya), Johnstone Omurwa (Wazito, Kenya), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders: Amos Nondi (Dilagori, Georgia), Richard Odada (Redstar Belgrade, Serbia), Anthony Wambani (Vasalunds, Sweden), Kenneth Muguna (Azam, Tanzania), Alwyn Tera (FC Ararat, Armenia), Anthony Akumu (Kaizer Chiefs, South Africa), Wilkins Ochieng (Club Brugge), Michael Mutinda (KCB, Kenya), Duke Abuya (Kenya Police, Kenya), Timothy Ouma (Nairobi City Stars, Kenya), Eric Johanna Omondi (Jonkopings, Sweden), Boniface Muchiri (Tusker, Kenya), Abdallah Hassan (Bandari, Kenya)

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Al Duhail, Qatar), Masud Juma (Difaa Hassani El Jadidi, Morocco), Ismael Dunga (Sagan Tosu, Japan)