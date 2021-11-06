CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship 2021

Matchday 4

Ethiopia 1-0 Burundi

Ethiopia remained on the right path in their pursuit of winning this year’s CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship after earning a narrow victory over Burundi on Saturday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru.



Despite enjoying majority of possession and creating numeral scoring chances, Ethiopia would only account for one goal that came in the second half.



Burundi missed a key pillar in centre back, Annociatte Nshimiramana but her void was ably Grace Niyonkuru who did well to tame lethal strike Ridet Assrasahang.



Ethiopia started the better side and had several opportunities to take the lead but lacked the cutting edge in the final third.



Assrasahang, Mesay Temesgen and Turist Lema all came close to finding the back of the net in the opening stanza.



On the other hand, Burundi caught Ethiopia on the break twice but failed to capitalize on both chances with Bora Ineza and Pascasie Butoyi missing at different intervals.



The decisive moment came in the 59th minute through substitute Ariet Odong slotting home, five minutes after coming home.



The win lifts Ethiopia to the top of the log on 12 points in 4 games and will play hosts Uganda in their final game on Tuesday.