The motorsport governing body of Uganda (FMU) successfully held its extraordinary assembly at Kabira Hotel in Kampala amidst administration fallouts from its members.

With a failed injunction, five clubs; Mbarara, Enduro, Umospoc, Vintage and Uganda Motor club, wrote to the National Council of Sports about their boycott of Saturday’s assembly.

The Federation Vice Presidents Shemmy Ssenkatuka, Jeff Kabagambe, Kisitu Mayanja and Assistant General Secretary Ernest Zziwa also boycotted the assembly.

However, ten clubs took part.

FCK and Associates company was approved by the assembly to carry on FMU audits for two years.

Reynolds Kibira was also voted as Deputy Vice President Vintage, Touring and Safety.

It was a position contested for along with veteran administrator Badru Ssebunya, who is currently suspended.

The federation’s Electoral Committee okayed Ssebunya’s participation despite his suspension.

The electoral committee; David Mayanja, Fred Obbo and Moses Lumala

Kibira garnered 47 against Ssebunya’s single vote.

“I would like to thank FMU and the delegates for giving their mandate. They have really made a statement since this was held in a strange circumstances but every thing we needed has been done,” Kibira said.

Reynolds Kibira

“A very huge responsibility lies on me after taking this docket in the federation. First there has not been a committee, so we need to institute a committee as soon as possible so that we can start the policy that will govern the docket and to ensure that we deliver services that we promised to the electorate and to the country,” he added.



Kibira will not be a new figure in the federation management since he served as a General Secretary before.

FMU president casting his vote.

The circumstances at the assembly have given a clear signal to the federation that it is above the edge of the administration setbacks.