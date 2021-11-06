Having finished in first and third place during the Soroti Sevens, series leaders Kobs and closest challenger Black Pirates were always destined to face each other in the semifinal of the next circuit of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series.

And after a routine flawless performance in the opening day of the Henry Rujumba Sevens in which both teams went unbeaten in their respective pools, this destiny is bound to be filled on Day Two.

Round One Results:

Black Pirates 52-00 Kisubi Pacers

Kobs 62-00 Rams II

Round Two Results:

Black Pirates 45-00 Sailors

Kobs 33-10 Rams

Round Three Results:

Warriors 00-24 Black Pirates

Jinja Hippos 07-22 Kobs

Black Pirates sailed through their Pool C fixtures without conceding a single try while Kobs had to stamp their authority against Rams and Jinja Hippos in their Pool A ties.

Pius Ogena Credit: Hamala Edgar

This set up Main Cup Quarterfinal encounters against Impis and Rhinos for Kobs and Black Pirates respectively. According to the tournament manual, the winners of these matches (Q1 and Q2) will face off in the first semifinal.

However, both teams, especially Black Pirates, will not make the mistake of counting their chicks before they hatch. A shock semifinal loss against rivals Heathens in Soroti a fortnight ago while they were preparing themselves to challenge Kobs in the final left the Sea Robbers in a state of disbelief as the opportunity to win their first circuit slipped through their hands again.

Black Pirates will need to be as surgical as they were on Day One in the quarterfinal against Rhinos while Kobs will be looking to tighten the noose on their opponents’ necks even more when they run on against Impis.

Tournament Director Robert Bwali, at the end of the day’s action, said that all title contenders – Kobs and Black Pirates especially – still have a realistic mathematical chance of winning the 2021 series. But he noted that the incumbent Kobs will certainly have one hand on the trophy if they are able to win their fourth circuit in a row.

The knockout matches during Day Two of the Henry Rujumba Sevens will kick off at 8 a.m. on Sunday morning, and will be broadcast live on Kawowo Sports.

Main Cup Quarterfinal Fixtures:

QF 1: Kobs vs Impis

Kobs vs Impis QF 2: Black Pirates vs Rhinos

Black Pirates vs Rhinos QF 3: Buffaloes vs Jinja Hippos

Buffaloes vs Jinja Hippos QF 4: Heathens vs Sailors

Main Cup Semifinal Fixtures:

SF 1: Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 2

Winner QF 1 vs Winner QF 2 SF 2: Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF 4

Main Cup Final: