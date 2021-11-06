The management committee of Busiro Ssaza has named a full working executive for the county football team ahead of the 2021 Masaza cup tournament that will once again be held scientifically (due to COVID-19 pandemic) at the FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

This committee was revealed by Swalley Kamya, the Busiro Ssaza head of sports at Lavanda Hotel in Lusaze, Kampala on Saturday, 6th November 2021.

The committee has a new chairperson in Sirajje Ssegujja, a former vice chairman who replaces the void left by the departed Richard Byamukama.

Afande Siraje Ssegujja, the chairman of management committee for Busiro Ssaza team. He replaces the late Richard Byamukama (Credit: David Isabirye)

Simon Ddungu with his remarks after the unvieling ceremony at Lavanda Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Busiro North Member of Parliament Hon. Paul Nsubuga retains the manager’s berth and so is Wilber Shaka (general secretary), Thomas Moore Mujjuzi (head of technical) and Sarah Nanyonjo (team doctor).

There is a new head coach in Simon “Dunga” Ddungu who last season worked at Mawogola.

Ddungu replaces Ronald Lukungu who guided the team to third place last season.

He will work with old time comrade Ronald Ssali as first assistant whilst the duo of Taddeo Bright Nyanzi and James Zzake are retained on the technical docket as second assistant and goalkeeping trainer respectively.

“I am honoured by the management of Busiro Ssaza for this opportunity to work for the team. I thank the media and the people of Busiro for supporting the team. It is time to work and win a trophy” Ddungu disclosed.

L-R: Simon Ddungu, Ronald Ssali, Bright Taddeo Nyanzi and James Zake during the unvieling ceremony (Credit: David Isabirye)

Simon Ddungu, Hon Paul Nsubuga and Ronald Ssali during the unvieling ceremony at Lavanda Hotel (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other members:

Badru Ssenyonga is the vice chairperson one, Hajji Lubinga (Treasurer), Kawuma Kasirye (vice chairman technical), Peace Diane Bagala head of public relations, Ibrahim Batila Salah (member) and Daniel Bakaki as the new patron.

Team manager Hon. Nsubuga hailed the members appointed on the committee with a special call to all the people within Busiro Ssaza to come and rally behind the team as they seek for their maiden trophy of the championship.

Simon Ddungu_Ronald Ssali_Bright Taddeo Nyanzi and James Zake during the unvieling ceremony (Credit: David Isabirye)

Hon Paul Nsubuga hands over a Busiro jersey to Tadeo Bright Nyanzi, second assistant at Busiro Ssaza (Credit: David Isabirye)

“It is a big honour to work with the management committee members. I take this opportunity to call upon all the people within Busiro and the well-wishers to come and support this noble cause. Busiro has assembled a trusted technical team as well as the management and playing staff, ready to fight for the county” Hon. Nsubuga appealed.

Busiro was pooled in Bulange group alongside Bugerere, Kyaggwe and islanders Buvuma.

The championship is ear-marked to kick-off on 20th November 2021 unless otherwise and for the second time in a row, all the matches will be played at the FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Kyaggwe Ssaza.

As has always been the norm over the years, the Kabaka of Buganda His Majesty Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II graces the official opening and closing ceremonies.

Busiro Ssaza Management Committee:

Head of sports: Swalley Kamya

Patron: Daniel Bakaki

Daniel Bakaki Chairperson: Siraje Ssegujja

Siraje Ssegujja Manager: Hon. Paul Nsubuga

Hon. Paul Nsubuga Vice Chairperson 1 : Badru Ssenyonga

: Badru Ssenyonga Vice Chairperson 2 (Technical matters): Thomas Moore Mujjuzi

Thomas Moore Mujjuzi Secretary: Wilber Shaka

Wilber Shaka Doctor: Sarah Nanyonjo

Sarah Nanyonjo Public Relations Officer (PRO): Peace Diane Bagala

Peace Diane Bagala Member: Ibrahim Salah Batila

Technical wing:

Chairman : Thomas Moore Mujjuzi

: Thomas Moore Mujjuzi Vice Chairman : Kawuma Kasirye

: Kawuma Kasirye Secretary : Wilber Shaka

: Wilber Shaka Head coach: Simon Ddungu

Simon Ddungu Assistant coach 1: Ronald Ssali

Ronald Ssali Assistant coach 2: Taddeo Bright Nyanzi

Taddeo Bright Nyanzi Goalkeeping coach: James Zzake

