Following comments from Ivory Coast coach Patrice Beaumelle about Wilfried Zaha’s future with the national team, Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has defended his forward.

Beaumelle left Zaha out of the squad for the crucial World Cup qualifiers this month insisting Zaha sent him a message not to include him.

“A few days ago, Zaha sent me a message to say that every time he comes [to join up with Ivory Coast], he returns home sick,” Beaumelle said on Thursday at a news conference announcing his squad.

“He asked me not to be called in November because he wants to reflect about his international future.

“I want soldiers, warriors who even with one knee on the ground will come to the selection. It is a message that I send loud and clear to each player.”

In response, Vieira has refuted claims that Zaha wants to retire from international football.

“He made it clear to myself about how much he loves playing for the national team and how proud he would be to go to the World Cup with Ivory Coast,” Vieira said.

“He still wants to go to the international stage. I was quite surprised to see all these comments coming out in the last couple of days.

“What I know is that he still wants to go to internationals. We will support him and now it is up to the manager to make the decision about who will go.”

Ivory Coast takes on Mozambique on November 13 and four days later, visit Cameroon in what could be a decider for who tops the table.