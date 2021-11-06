Saturday November 06, 2021

Bombo Military Barracks 3pm

The last of the Premier League matches before the international break is on this afternoon at Bombo Military Barracks as UPDF host Mbarara City.

The fixture could have panned out earlier but was rescheduled due to torrential rains that left the pitch unplayable on its original fixed date.

Brian Ssenyondo will be the man on which all cameras will focus as he intends to guide the army side over his former bosses.

The army side have won just once this season and threw away a two goal-lead in the four goal thriller against newly promoted Gaddafi on Tuesday.

For the visitors, all they target is picking at least their first point on the road after falling to both Tooro United and BUL FC in their two away games so far.

Key Stat

UPDF have won 2 of the past 3 league meetings while the Ankole Lions have won the other.