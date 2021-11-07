FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E): Thursday, 11th November 2021

Uganda Cranes Vs Harambee Stars – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende (4 PM)

The Uganda Cranes officially commenced their residential training camp at Cranes Paradise Hotel in Kisaasi on Saturday, 6th November 2021 in preparation for the Kenya and Mali clashes.

Among the foreign based players who reported for duty early include the goalkeeping duo Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania) and Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia).

These were joined by the two locally based goalkeepers Joel Mutakubwa and Jack Komakech of Express and Vipers respectively.

L-R: Mathias Kigonya, Jack Komakech, Charles Lukwago and Joel Mutakubwa during training at the MTN Omondi Lugogo Stadium

The team trained at the MTN Omondi Stadium, Lugogo in Kampala city barely 24 hours after return from Kitgum where they won 3-1 over the Northern region select team in the famous Cranes Na-mutima regional tours match played at the Boma play ground.

They were joined by four other players who missed the trip to Kitgum.

Two players from Sports Club Villa Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Kenneth Semakula as well as Vipers’ captain Halid Lwaliwa and forward Yunus Junior Sentamu are also in camp.

Yunus Junior Sentamu Credit: AMINAH BABIRYE / Kawowo Sports

Head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic spoke about the relevance of the upcoming game against Kenya at home.

We need to take every match as it is and we are now focusing on the game against Kenya. They will come with pride and ready to spoil the party like they have ever done against Uganda. We are preparing ourselves in the best way possible.We only ask for support from every stake-holder. There is much at stake. Milutin Sredojevic, Uganda Cranes Head coach

Meanwhile, the team preparations continue on Sunday, 7th November 2021 with an internal build up at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende.

Players in Camp:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Paul Willa (Vipers, Uganda), Abdul Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda) John Revita (KCCA, Uganda), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Geofrey Wasswa (KCCA, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Garvin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Ashraf Mandela (URA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Bright Anukani (Vipers, Uganda), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda)

Forwards: Davis Kasirye (KCCA, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit, Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda), Sadat Anaku (KCCA, Uganda), Rogers Mato (KCCA, Uganda),Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda)