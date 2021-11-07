Budding footballer Samuel Kawawa Junior is among the hundreds of thousands that effortlessly yearn to cross the amateur line to full professionalism.

Kawawa, 22, is a resident within Katabi Town Council and he is currently attached to Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy.

He was born to Richard Kawawa and Night Rose Alum.

Samuel Junior Kawawa

A decent creative midfielder, Kawawa is also a perfect attacker with sublime close ball control, awesome dribbling abilities, passing finesse and accurate shooter.

He commenced the football journey at Bethel Primary School Academy in Namulanda, later joined Lake Victoria Soccer Academy and Econ Sports Academy under coach Allan Kabonge Kivewala with the current duty station at Nkumba Elite Soccer Academy.

Kawawa confesses that he yearns to play in the very best world’s leagues and at one time represent his country of birth, Uganda.

“Every day I wake up, I dedicate my life to God. I train well with dedication and commitment to cross over the line from the amateur zone to become a full professional and earn from my sweat. I want to play in the best leagues of this world and also represent the Uganda Cranes at some stage” Kawawa dreams.

Econ Sports Academy team

Kawawa’s best player is Lionel Messi of Argentina and French Ligue one club Paris St Germaine (PSG).

In fact, like Messi who developed over the ranks with natural organic progress, Kawawa is optimistic he can also rise up the ladder.

“Lionel Messi is my best player in the world. He is very talented and hard working. He inspires me to work hard as well” he adds.

Samuel Junior Kawawa

In his free time, Kawawa prefers to rest with a game of pool and loathes personalities with negative energies and non-substantive criticism.

