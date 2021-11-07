International Build up Matches:

South Sudan Vs Algeria

South Sudan Vs The Gambia

*Both matches in Dubai

South Sudan’ senior men national team head coach Stefano Cusin has summoned a total of 29 players on the provisional squad for the upcoming international window.

For starters, South Sudan will play two international build-ups against the reigning African champions Algeria and West Africans The Gambia.

There are five players currently based in Uganda with Mbarara City’s center forward Makeuth Wol Akeen leading the cast.

The other four include Arua Hill’s towering defender Rashid Toha, left footed winger Ivan Wani Adebo (Bul), Elly Data Christopher (Kyetume) and Soltilo Bright Stars’ Peter Emmanuel Loki.

Ivan Wani Adebo Credit: Edgar Hamala

Peter Emmanuel Loki of Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club (Credit: David Isabirye)

The team also has Zambia based captain Peter Maker Manyang (Zesco United), Tito Okello Odong (Gor Mahia, Kenya), John Kuol (Wazito, Kenya), Abdallad Asad (AFC Leopards, Kenya), Jackson Morgan Obede (Germany), Majak Maling (France), Machop Malual Chol (Atlanta, USA), William Akio (Valour, Canada), Abraham Majok (Australia) and Lithuanian based Maker Maker Marial (Atmofera).

South Sudan captain Peter Maker Manyang (left) Credit: Edgar Hamala

Local based legion:

There are several players locally based and these are; Juma Jenaro Awad (Khartoum), Rehan Angier Malong (Muniki, Juba) and David Sebit Omot (Atlabara, Sudan), William Emmanuel Gama (Malakia, Juba), Mahmoud Shetil (Black Eagle, Aweil), James Biko Bage (Amarat United, Juba), Santino Gum (Salaam, Aweil), Nelson Mandela (Atlabara, Juba), Peter Chol (Kator, Juba), Abdalakarim Matwakil (Atlabara, Juba), Ali Adam Gasper (Wau, Salaam), Michael Omar Laute (Amarat United, Juba), Ajou Chok (Hai Toch, Aweil) and Ramadan John Mayik (Malakia, Juba).

Tito Okello Odongo Credit: Edgar Hamala

South Sudan’s provisional team:

