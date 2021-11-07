2021 Kakira Golf Open:



Professionals

Winner: Silver Opio – 73, 68 ( 141 ) *Triumphed on 2 nd playoff hole

Silver Opio – 73, 68 ( ) *Triumphed on 2 playoff hole 1 st Runners up: Abbey Bagalana – 74, 67 ( 141 )

Abbey Bagalana – 74, 67 ( ) 2nd Runners up: Denis Anguyo – 75, 67 (142)

Amateurs:

Grace Kasango – 70 gross

Silver Opio won the professionals category of the 2021 Kakira Golf Open championship at the 9 hole Jinja Golf course.

Opio, a member of Entebbe Golf Club needed a play-off victory on the second hole to beat challenger Abbey Bagalana after the two golfers had tied 141 over 36 holes in two rounds.

The victor who enjoyed a lion’s share of the total Shs 10,000,000 kitty from the sponsors scored three-over par 73 on day one and bettered with 2-under 68 in the subsequent round.

Bagalana returned the best score on two-day with 3-under 67, a joint score as Denis Anguyo who settled for third place with a combined 142 gross score in 36 holes.

Abraham Ainamani had 143 gross for fourth place, a stroke better than Ronald Rugumayo.

Two golfers Deo Akope and Becca Mwanja tied on 145 gross in sixth place.

Five professionals scored an identical 146 gross score mark to share the 8th position.

These were; Brian Toolit, Ronnie “King” Bukenya, Martin Ochaya, Herman Mutawe and Fred Wanzala.

Missed the cut:

Sixteen professionals missed the cut to include David Kamulindwa Amooti, Phillip Kasozi, Saidi Mawa, Henry Lujja, Gerald Kabuye, Ian Odokonyero, Ismail Muhamood, Herman “Deco” Mutebi, Joseph Mawejje, Davis Kato, Grace Ocici Onito, Vincent “Araari” Byamukama, George Olayo, Hussein Bagalana, Brian Mwesigwa and the only lady pro, Flavia Namakula.

Meanwhile, Jinja club member Grace Kasango won the main event of the amateurs with a gross score of 70 in 18 holes’ action.

The professionals turn their attention to the Uganda Golf Club Ladies Open which tees off on 9th to 10th November 2021 at Kitante in Kampala.

The main event will climax on Saturday, 13th November.

This will be the final championship before the 2021 Tusker Malt Uganda Open series tee off in Entebbe with the ladies, amateur and professionals.

All who made the cut:

1- Silver Opio – 73, 68 (141) *Triumphed on 2nd playoff hole

2- Abbey Bagalana – 74, 67 (141)

3- Denis Anguyo – 75, 67 (142)

4 – Abraham Ainamani – 72, 71 (143)

5 – Ronald Rugumayo – 69, 75 (144)

T6 – Deo Akope – 70, 75 (145)

Becca Mwanja – 73, 72 (145)

T8 – Brian Toolit – 70, 76 (146)

Ronnie Bukenya – 72, 74 (146)

Martin Ochaya – 73, 73 (146)

Herman Mutawe – 73, 73 (146)

Fred Wanzala – 76, 70 (146)