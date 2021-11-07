Uganda Premier League 2021-2022 (Re-scheduled Game): UPDF 1-0 Mbarara City

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club piped Mbarara City 1-0 during a re-scheduled contest of the Uganda Premier League on Saturday, 6th November 2021.

Veteran midfielder Musa Mudde scored a stoppage time winner for the lone strike of the game played at the Military Barracks Stadium in Bombo.

Midfielder Musa Mudde prepares to take on a corner kick during the game against Mbarara City at Bombo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mudde beat goalkeeper Muhammed Ssekebba from the penalty spot in the 94th minute after referee Geofrey Sajjabi called for a foul on subsistute Ezikiel Katende following a tackle by midfielder Swalik “Bebe” Ssegujja.

Before this decisive moment, it all seemed to be all square with a couple of half chances created per side.

Jude Ssemugabi had three first half opportunities missed including a one against one incident with goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa.

Medi Kyeyune, Salim Huud, Ivan Ahimisibwe, midfielder Donato Okello and Mudde had various attempts towards the visitors’ goal not converted.

Action between UPDF and Mbarara City at Bombo (Credit: David Isabirye)

UPDF goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa jumps high to collect a high ball (Credit: David Isabirye)

UPDF had a far much improved second half performance compared to the opening stanza.

The introduction of tried and tested winger Ezikiel Katende for Medi Kyeyune, Rogers Mugisha in the place of Huud Salim and Frank “Walcot” Yiga for Ibrahim Wammanah added the spark for UPDF in the closing 45 minutes.

Katende delivered pin point crosses from the left and so did Mugisha on the right although finishing remained the underdoing.

In the very last of the four added minutes, Katende was slightly trippled down by an on-rushing Ssegujja and referee Sajjabi pointed to the penalty mark.

Mudde made no mistake to score with a bullet shot although goalkeeper Ssekebba had guessed right to dive the right way.

UPDF midfielder Donato Okello was named the best player of the match, earning Shs 100,000 and a plaque.

Medi Kyeyune (left) with man of the match Donato Okello (Credit: David Isabirye)

Brian Ssenyondo on the touchline for UPDF (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mbarara City team bench (Credit: David Isabirye)

This was UPDF’s second victory in the opening five matches which takes them to 8 points and 5th on the log.

Mbarara City consquently suffered their third loss of the campaign that leaves on 6 points in the 9th place.

The league takes a break to allowe preparations for Uganda Cranes in the final group E matches against Kenya (home) and Mali (away) of the FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifiers.

UPDF XI Vs Mbarara City (Credit: David Isabirye)

Team Line Ups:

UPDF XI: Yusuf Wasswa, James Begisa, Douglas Oyirwoth, Bernard Muwanga, Denis Ssekitoleko (Captain), Donato Okello, Musa Mudde, Ibrahim Wammanah, Medi Kyeyune, Salim Huud, Ivan Ahimisibwe

Subs: Jimmy Okidi (G.K), Ezekiel Katende, Rogers Mugisha, Frank Yiga, Simone Mbaziira, Charles Ssebutinde, Ambrose Kigozi

Head coach: Brian Ssenyondo

Mbarara City XI Vs UPDF (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mbarara City XI: Muhammed Ssekeba (G.K), Steven Othieno, John Adriko, Hillary Mukundane (Captain), Karim Ramathan, Pistis Barenge, Raymond Onyai, Solomon Okwalinga, Swalik Ssegujja, Henry Kitegenyi, Jude Ssemugabi

Subs: Martin Elungat (G.K), Ivan Okello, Ronald Edwok, Thomas Kakaire, Frank Kalule, Makueth Wol Akeen, Ivan Otude

Head coach: Hussein Mbalangu

Assistant coach: Ahmed Ssenyange Kadidi

The match officials with UPDF and Mbarara City captains prior to kick off at Bombo (Credit: David Isabirye)

Match Officials: