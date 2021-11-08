Kabale Stadium, located in the the hills of Kigezi Region deep in Western Uganda, will host the penultimate round of the 2021 Guinness Sevens Series on Saturday, November 13, 2021.

Kabale Silverbacks is the home team for this circuit which has been organised in conjuction with Rams RUFC. They are one of two invitational teams who will join the ten core teams for the one-day circuit. Mbarara Titans, the Western Regional Sevens champions, are the other.

The pools for this circuit were held immediately after the final whistle of the Henry Rujumba Sevens which Black Pirates won on their home turf.

The Sea Robbers thus qualified for the Kigezi Sevens in Pool A by virtue of their ranking from the previous event. Losing finalists Heathens are in Pool B while series leaders Kobs are in Pool C. The rest of the teams were drawn by their team managers as shown below:

Pools for Kigezi Sevens circuit:

Pool A: Black Pirates, Buffaloes, Sailors, Kabale Silverbacks*.

This circuit will pose a different challenge to the teams on the calendar. The notoriously cold and wet weather in the high altitude Kabale City over 400 kilometers from the capital Kampala is going to test the teams in addition to the gruelling jam-packed single-day action.