CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship 2021

Matchday Five

Tuesday, 9th November 2021

Eritrea vs Burundi – 9:30AM

Tanzania vs Djibouti – 12:30AM

Uganda vs Ethiopia – 3:30PM

The 2021 CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship will officially come to a climax on Tuesday at FUFA Technical Centre, Njeru in Buikwe District.

Hosts Uganda and Ethiopia will face off in the final game of matchday five battling for honors and glory.

Ethiopian players celebrating one of the goals at the tournament. Credit: John Batanudde

With the two sides tied at 12 points apiece, Tuesday’s encounter will be the title decider. Whereas Uganda need just a draw to claim the Championship, Ethiopia on the other hand must win.

Uganda has a superior goal difference of 20, six ahead of Ethiopia and thus a draw will be a comfortable result for the host nation.

Coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi expects a tough challenge from Ethiopia but his troops are in the perfect shape to overcome the task ahead of them.

Uganda U20 head coach Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi on the touchline. Credit: John Batanudde

“It is an important game to us because right from onset, our target was to go all the way and win the Championship. We know how Ethiopia play and the team is ready to face them.” Said Kiyingi.

Asked if the tournament has given them good ground to prepare for the upcoming FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier games against South Africa due next month, Kiyingi indicated it came at the right time.

Ayub Khalifa Kiyingi Credit: John Batanudde

“I believe this has been a good opportunity for our girls to remain active and in perfect shape ahead of the games against South Africa. The different opponents we have faced here help us to keep in the right mould.”

Skipper Fauzia Najjemba who is also the leading goal scorer at the Championship with ten goals expresses readiness from the players and insists all their target is to win the title.

Fauzia Najjemba Credit: John Batanudde

“The coaches have prepared us well and all our focus is towards Tuesday’s game. We want to end on the right note as Champions. Personally, it will mean a lot guiding the team to success as captain.” She stated.

In the other games to be played on Tuesday, Eritrea will face Burundi while Tanzania will be up against Djibouti.