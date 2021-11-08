Since 1963, the treasured Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Football Club shirt has evolved for the better time immemorial.

Effective match day six of the 2021-2022 Uganda Premier League season, KCCA will don their shirts with a new logo of their latest acquired principal shirt sponsor; SEE TV engraved on the front with the official manufacturer, Mafro also branded.

This comes after successful negotiations between the two parties that culminated into the signing of a three-year deal that runs down until 2024.

KCCA FC officially launched their new kit during a function at the lavish Onomo Hotel, Nakasero in Kampala on Monday, 8th November 2021 (Credit: David Isabirye)

On Monday, November 8, 2021, management of KCCA FC and SEE TV officially made the deal public during a press conference held at the lavish Onomo Hotel, Nakasero in Kampala city.

The high profile guest list at this momentous event had the likes of the club patron and the Lord Mayor of Kampala City His Worship Salongo Erias Lukwago, Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)-cum-National Council of Sports (NCS) chairman Dr Donald Rukare, Juliet Namuddu (Director of Education and Social services at KCCA), club chairperson Martin Ssekajja, CEO Anisha Muhoozi, SEE TV’s officials and reporters, six of the club’s current players, other officials and a swarm of journalists.

KCCA players showcase their newly branded shirts with the SEE TV logo on the front (Credit: David Isabirye)

We welcome Mafro Sports as our new official kit supplier and expect them to be an incredible partner of the club. We look forward to working with them to serve players and supporters with Mafro & KCCA FC innovation and designs. Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Football Club Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Anisha Muhoozi, KCCA Football Club CEO (Credit: David Isabirye)

Speaker after speaker, the partnership was hailed in a special way although the financial nitty gritty were not revealed and could not be easily established by press-time.

“We are very glad that See TV chose us among the many clubs that play in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League. We are honoured. This journey was an inspiration by our dear fans. This is the reason for the statement; “Inspired by you, made for you” at the back of the jersey” CEO Muhoozi revealed.

SEE TV joins other KCCA Football Club partners as Shell, MTN Uganda, Britam Insurance and the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) who are the main sponsors.

Martin Ssekajja, the KCCA Football Club chairman (Credit: David Isabirye)

Club chairman Ssekajja emphasized that KCCA Football Club wants to emulate the best football clubs in the world.

KCCA Football Club is trying to emulate the most successful clubs in the world. There are specific pillars that drive these clubs as Governance, Members (fan base), entertainment, Infrastructure development, finances. This is what we are adhering to. Martin Ssekajja, KCCA FC Chairman

KCCA CEO Anisha Muhoozi being interviewed by SEE TV’s Mayi Nambalirwa (Credit: David Isabirye)

Robert Ssemakula, the head of growth at SEE TV elucidated about this media partner and openly expressed the significance of such a partnership.

We chose KCCA Football Club because they are a sounding club that we are glad to grow with. At SEE TV, we emphasize Sports, Explore & Edutainment. SEE TV is a member of a prime media group. Drifted from Sports Broadcasting Limited to Seen Broadcasting Limited. In 2019, it was licensed by UCC. We are honoured to partner with KCCA FC” Robert Ssemakula, SEE TV head of growth

Reliability, Passion, Respect, Quality and Excellence Values of SEE TV

KCCA FC Captain Benjamin Ochan showcases his jersey (Credit: David Isabirye)

To be the most reliable and balanced channel that delivers high quality broadcast and viewer experience Vision of SEE TV

We aim to be a hybrid information channel that shall inform, inspire and empower our audience through edutainment Mission of SEE TV

Dr Donald Rukare, the National Council of Sports (NCS) and Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC) Chairman (Credit: David Isabirye)

This is a great leadership with sound governance, management, explicit players, fans and partners. We commend KCCA FC for getting a strategic partner in SEE TV. Dr. Donald Rukare, Chairman National Council of Sports and President Uganda Olympic Committee (UOC)

Captain Benjamin Ochan being interviewed during the launch (Credit: David Isabirye)

KCCA Football Club is excited to have SEE TV on board. As players, we remained committed to fight and serve the badge at all time Benjamin Ochan, KCCA goalkeeper and Captain

SEE TV has come at the right time. We promise nothing less, but good football. Ali Abubakar Gift, KCCA Midfielder and Vice Captain

KCCA Football Club has strategic plans and partnerships. Such a partner is one way of strengthening our existing partnerships and relationships with all stakeholders. Juliet Namuddu, KCCA Director of Education and Services

His Worship Salongo Erias Lukwago, the Lord Mayor of Kampala City and KCCA FC patron (Credit: David Isabirye)

Such partners propel our journey forward. We are humbled that you chose KCCA FC as a brand to associate with. At KCCA FC, we are a touch of class and it is reason we have a tradition of Kawoowo (attractive) football brand. We need to showcase talents that we can export to external markets like in Europe. Salongo Erias Lukwago, Patron of KCCA Football Club

KCCA FC fans representatives Tom and Sophie Najjemba at the function (Credit: David Isabirye)