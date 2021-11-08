Two nations have expressed interest to host this year’s Council of East and Central Africa Football Association (CECAFA) Women Senior Challenge Cup.

CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo confirmed the development during a press briefing on Tuesday in preparation for the climax of the CECAFA Women’s U20 Championship.

CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo and Chairperson Local Organizing Committee, Hon. Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi (Credit: John Batanudde)

“It is unfortunate that Djibouti pulled out of hosting this year’s Championship. They explained their decision and we took it in good faith. But the good news is that Uganda and Kenya have already expressed their readiness to host the tournament.” He confirmed.

Gecheo further explained that CECAFA Executive Committee will come up with a final decision.

“The decision on which nation will host the Championship has not been made but CECAFA EXCO will soon meet and make the decision.”

CECAFA Executive Director, Auka Gecheo addressing the media (Credit: John Batanudde)

However, the CECAFA Executive Director indicated the tournament may not be played this year, citing financial challenges.

“Whereas Uganda and Kenya are ready to host the Championship but aspects like budget must be considered. We have to submit them to CAF and our partners and thus having the tournament this year could be difficult but we are very optimistic it can be staged early next year.”

Kenya Harambe Starlets are the defending champions, having won the tournament in 2019, defeating hosts Tanzania 2-0 in the final.