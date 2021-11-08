Management of Mawogola Ssaza confirmed Jamadah Magaasi as head coach ahead of the 2021 Masaza Cup championship.

Magaasi is elevated to head coach status after serving as assistant coach to Simon Ddungu last season on the same team (Ddungu has since moved on to Busiro where he is head coach).

The announcement was made by Owekiitbwa Suzan Namukwaaya, the deputy Muteesa and in charge Sports at Mawogola Ssaza.

Deputy Muteesa Owek. Suzan Namukwaya

Uthman Kateregga, the vice chairman in charge of administration who is also the advisor to the Muteesa of Mawogola

Owek. Namukwaaya was flanked by Uthman Kateregga, the vice chairman in charge of administration who is also the advisor to the Muteesa of Mawogola.

This happened during a brief function at Mujo Suites, Ssembabule Town.

Jamadah Magaasi smiles as he inked the employment contract

Jamadah Magaasi inks the employment contract at Mawogola Ssaza

Mawogola Ssaza team management committee officials with head coach Jamadah Magaasi (holding the jersey)

The development finds Magaasi in a catch-21 situation after his bosses at Mbarara City Football Club where he is goalkeeping coach advised him to turn down the Mawogola job, something that he refused to do.

Jamadah Magaasi in training with goalkeepers at Mbarara City, (Credit: David Isabirye)

Mawogola is in Muganzirwaza group alongside 2020 losing finalists Buddu, Busujju, Buwekula and Butambala.

Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma, Kyaggwe and Bugerere make up the Bulange group.

Three time winners Mawokota, Bulemeezi, Kooki and Islanders Ssese constitute the Butikiro group.

Record champions Gomba are in Masengere group along with Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo and Kabula.

Mawogola’s best performances came in 2004 and 2009 where we won Silver Medals after losing to Gomba on both occasions.

The Masaza Cup 2021 tournament is expected to kick off officially in late November until December.

Like in 2020, all the officials and players will be tested for COVID-19.

Only the vaccinated personalities will be permitted to access the premises at FUFA Technical Center, Njeru.

Masaza Cup 2021 Groups:

Masengere : Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula

: Gomba, Kyadondo, Bululi, Ssingo, Kabula Muganzirwaza: Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala

Buddu, Busujju, Mawogola, Buwekula, Butambala Bulange : Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma

: Busiro, Bugerere, Kyaggwe, Buvuma Butikiro: Bulemeezi, Kooki, Mawokota, Ssese

