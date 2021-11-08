FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers (Group E):

11 th November 2021: Uganda Cranes Vs Kenya – St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende

14th November 2021: Mali Vs Uganda Cranes – Guinea

Uganda Cranes head coach Milutin “Micho” Sredojevic named the 28 players on the provisional squad to face Kenya and Mali in the remaining two matches of the FIFA World Cup 2022 group E matches.

There are a couple of new faces on this team from the side that played against Rwanda last month.

These include Scottish based defender Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi of Motherwell Football Club, John Revita (KCCA), goalkeeper Mathias Kigonya, forward Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Mahad Kakooza (Express) as well as the Sports Club Villa duo of Gavin Kizito Mugweri and Kenneth Ssemakula.

Mathias Kigonya Credit: Stafford Odengo

The team was named after the Sunday training session at St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende where they held a practice training match with UPL side UPDF.

UPDF beat the national team 1-0 courtesy of defender Julius Kisambira’s well tapped goal.

Training resumes on Monday afternoon (4 PM) at Lugogo stadium in Kampala.

Uganda Cranes squad:

Goalkeepers: Charles Lukwago (St George, Ethiopia), Mathias Kigonya (Azam, Tanzania), Isma Watenga (Chippa United, South Africa), Joel Mutakubwa (Express, Uganda)

Defenders: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Žižkov, Czech Republic), Abdul-Aziizi Kayondo (Vipers, Uganda), Timothy Denis Awany (FC Ashdod, Israel), Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland), Denis Iguma (KCCA, Uganda), Gavin Kizito Mugweri (SC Villa, Uganda), Livingstone Mulondo (Vipers, Uganda), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda), Kenneth Semakula (SC Villa, Uganda), Geofrey Waswa (KCCA, Uganda)

Midfielders: Khalid Aucho (Young Africans, Tanzania), Allan Okello (AC Paradou, Algeria), Moses Waiswa (Super Sport United, South Africa), Shafik Kuchi Kagimu (URA, Uganda), Julius Poloto (KCCA, Uganda), John Revita (KCCA, Uganda), Bobosi Byaruhanga (Vipers, Uganda), Mahad Kakooza (Express, Uganda),

Forwards: Fahad Bayo (FC Ashdod, Israel), Yunus Junior Sentamu (Vipers, Uganda), Steven Desse Mukwala (URA, Uganda), Milton Karisa (Vipers, Uganda), Ibrahim Orit (Vipers, Uganda), Martin Kizza (Express, Uganda)