Isthmian League Premier Division (Group A)

Bognor Regis Town 1-1 Kingstonian

Bognor Regis Town and Kingstonian shared the spoils during a one-all draw in the Isthmian League Premier Division (Group A) at the Nyewood Lane.

The hosts took the lead on the quarter hour mark with a well struck penalty after Ashton Leigh was caught by Jerry Pueomo.

James Crane stepped up calmly and dispatched the spot kick.

Ugandan born towering striker Nathan Odokonyero and Mongoy both had chances to extend Bognor’s but Kingstonian remained solid.

Nathan Odokonyero closes down an opponent

A beautiful rainbow over the stadium at the Nyewood Lane.

The visitors leveled the game with six minutes to end the game when Daniel Ajakaiye crossed for Elliott Buchanan to score.

Bognor Regis Town had a week ago humiliated Waltham Abbey 5-0 during the FA Trophy duel at the Nyewood Lane with Odokonyero scoring a hat-trick under 12 minutes.

For starters, Bognor Regis Town Football Club is an English football club based in Bognor Regis, West Sussex.

They are nicknamed ‘The Rocks’, an FA Chartered Standard Community club affiliated to the Sussex County Football Association.